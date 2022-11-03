Future, Burna Boy, and More Join Rihanna on ‘Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack, Full Track List Revealed

Days after Rihanna released “Lift Me Up,” her contribution to the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film, out Nov. 11, Roc Nation Records, Def Jam Recordings, and Hollywood Records have revealed the full track list and featured artists on the film soundtrack.

Produced by returning director Ryan Coogler, composer Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, chief creative officer at Def Jam, and Dave Jordan, the 19-track Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack also features Future, Burna Boy, E-40, PinkPantheress, Rema, Tems, Stormzy, Fireboy DML, Ckay, and more.

For the previous 2018 film Black Panther, the soundtrack was composed by Göransson with original songs performed or curated by Kendrick Lamar, featuring The Weeknd, Anderson .Paak, Jorja Smith, James Blake, SZA, and more.

“Ryan and I talked about the importance of creating an immersive journey of sound and voice,” said Göransson in a statement. “If we used a song in the film, we wanted it to be the entire song, and to be connected to the story. Thematically, we wanted to move the audience from grief to celebration. When you listen to the soundtrack, you can close your eyes and relive the experience of the movie. That was the intention.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a sequel to Oscar-nominated Black Panther, stars Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Danai Gurira (Okoye), and more, who are fighting to protect their nation following the death of King T’Challa.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Track List

1. Rihanna: “Lift Me Up”

2. DBN Gogo / Sino Msolo / Kamo Mphela / Young Stunna / Busiswa: “Love & Loyalty (Believe)”

3. Burna Boy: “Alone”

4. Tems: “No Woman No Cry”

5. Vivir Quintana / Mare Advertencia: “Árboles Bajo el Mar”

6. Foudeqush / Ludwig Göransson: “Con la Brisa”

7. Snow tha Product: “La Vida” [ft. E-40]

8. Stormzy: “Interlude”

9. Fireboy DML: “Coming Back fro You”

10. Tobe Nwigwe / Fat Nwigwe: “They Want It, but No Performed”

11. ADN Maya Colectivo: Pat Boy, Yaalen K’uj, All Mayan Winik: “Laayli’ kuxa’ano’one”

12. OG Dayv: “Limoncello” [ft. Future]

13. Ckay: “Anya Mmiri” [ft. PinkPantheress]

14. Bloody Civilian: “Wake Up” [ft. Rema]

15. Alemán: “Pantera” [ft. Rema]

16. DBN Gogo / Sino Msolo / Kamo Mphela / Young Stunna / Busiswa: “Jele”

17. Blue Rojo: “Inframundo”

18. Calle x Vida / Foudeqush: “No Digas Mi Nombre”

19. Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot: “Mi Pueblo”

Photo: Marvel Studios