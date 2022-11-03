My Morning Jacket Announce Deluxe Edition of ‘Circuital’

My Morning Jacket’s 2011 release, Circuital, proved a momentous one for the Louisville, Kentucky-formed band. An album home to fan favorites like “Holdin On To Black Metal,” “Victory Dance,” and the epic title track, Circuital saw multiple accolades and international acclaim upon its release, and now, it will soon see a re-issue.

“Every record is like a time machine and we all keep changing and changing,” said My Morning Jacket band member and primary songwriter, Jim James with the announcement of Circuital (Deluxe Edition).

“I’ve come to see myself as a kind of older sibling to the younger version of me, so it’s almost like I become two beings when I sing a song from the olden times: one is the person who wrote the song so long ago, the other is the current me who’s there as support for my younger self, alive forever in the multiverse,” James adds. “And those two voices combine to form something new and different every time.”

The expanded version of their sixth studio album will include 10 previously unreleased demos and will be available in an array of formats. The 3-LP vinyl edition will be released in multiple colors and include glow-in-the-dark cover art, a poster, photos from the album’s recording sessions, and more. A 2-disc CD format will drop, as well, and will feature a 6-panel digipack and exclusive 20-page booklet.

Set for release on Dec. 9, the band has shared a preview of the upcoming reissue. Listen to the previously unreleased demo of Circuital‘s title track below.

Track List:

1. “Victory Dance”

2. “Circuital”

3. “The Day Is Coming”

4. “Wonderful (The Way I Feel)”

5. “Outta My System”

6. “Holdin on to Black Metal”

7. “First Light”

8. “You Wanna Freak Out”

9. “Slow Slow Tune”

10. “Movin’ Away”

11. “Wonderful (Jim Electronic Demo)”

12. “Circuital (First Band Demo)”

13. “Outta My System (Puppet Demo)”

14. “The Day Is Coming (Jim Demo)”

15. “Victory Dance (Jim Demo)”

16. “Movin Away (Jim Demo)”

17. “Slow Slow Tune (Band Demo)”

18. “First Light (Band Demo)”

19. “You Wanna Freak Out (Band Demo)”

20. “Holdin on to Black Metal (Jim Demo)”

Photo courtesy of Big Hassle Media