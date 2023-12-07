Taylor Swift Supporters Take Over Twitter as “Who Is Taylor” Trends

Named Time’s 2023 Person of the Year, Taylor Swift is practically on fire. While the singer has always had a faithful fanbase. 2023 witnessed the singer simply become a legendary icon. At the start of the year, most people make promises to lose weight or save more. But not Swift, it seemed her goal to dominate the entire world with her Eras Tour. She even branched into the NFL with her new romance with Travis Kelce. And with her popularity going global, even Twitter is having problems keeping up, with “Who is Taylor?” trending on the social media platform.

While a basic question that most people can answer, the question turned into a social media statement as countless Swifties flooded the platform, showing exactly who the icon is. Besides being a billionaire, Grammy winner, singer, and songwriter – “Who is Taylor Swift? Time’s Person of the Year. That’s who.”

That was just the start of how her fans defined the singer who some of them grew up with. Connecting with her music on a biblical level, fans contributed to the trend, adding, “Who is Taylor Swift? Time’s Person of the Year. The music industry. The ICON. The Global Top Artist of Spotify. The God, Truth, Everything. That’s who.” Another fan answered with just “Who is Taylor Swift? Me.”

Proving Their Support In Minutes

As the trend continued, fans suggested she was the entire music industry. “Who is Taylor Swift ? Taylor Swift is the music industry.” Other Swifties did more than that just say who she was. They instead showed their love for the singer by revealing their Spotify Wrapped top songs. While the singer filled the top spots, the time spent listening to the artist was nothing short of astonishing. The time spent with Swift hit numbers like 17,958, 15,444, and one person hit 33,610 minutes.

I did my part, thank you @taylorswift13



No matter which title fans want to put on her, Swift is impactful given the love and support she garners from fans. Looking at Tavis Kelce, after his relationship with the star went public, ESPN reported his jersey sales spiked nearly 400%. That is Taylor Swift.

