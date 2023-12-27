Dolly Parton Helps Cancer Patient Cross Off Bucket List Item With One-Of-A-Kind Performance

While many celebrities spent the last few days celebrating the holidays and taking some time with family, Dolly Parton continued to spread joy and love to those in need. For LeGrand Gold, his life unexpectedly turned upside down when he learned he had stage four colorectal cancer back in 2021. Creating a bucket list, it seems that Gold wanted nothing more than to meet Dolly. Although a massive task to accomplish, on Friday, the iconic singer helped him cross off an item on his list when she not only talked to the fan but gave him a special performance.

Speaking with KSL about talking with Parton, who called him, Gold and his wife, Alice, still seemed shocked about the generosity shown by the superstar. Gold said, “She sang a song, put my name in the song. I feel like I’m immortal now. That was really cool. It made me feel good.”

It wasn’t just Gold who was happy about the call. In a video uploaded to YouTube, Dolly said, “I’m just happy to know that I’ve got a fan that devoted and that I’ve had a chance to watch that journey all these years. I’m just happy that we got to kind of have our journey together in this lifetime. I always want to make people happy with my music and with the things I do and the things I say and I’m just happy to know that I’ve touched your life in some way. So thank you for honoring me with that.”

Dolly Parton Continues To Help Dreams Come True

Alice admitted that since his diagnosis, Gold, a father of five, struggled with keeping his spirits up. She even thought up the bucket list to help keep him positive. She said, “He was going through a really kind of down phase of just over everything. So [I] just got out the napkin and started saying, ‘What do you want to do? What do you want to do before you die?’”

Items on the list included a March Madness game and a Natalie Merchant concert. With meeting Dolly was high on the list, Alice thanked the singer, noting, “We’ve been flying above the silver lining for days. Out of the 11 items [on the list], we thought Dolly would be the impossible, but true to Dolly form, she once again reminds the world that dreams really do come true.”

