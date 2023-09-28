5 Must-Hear Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Collaborations

One of the most recognizable couples in country music history, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have been vocal supporters of each other’s work from the very beginning. Yearwood provided background vocals on Brooks’ sophomore record, No Fences, marking the first of many more joint projects to come.

After building their own lives and careers individually, the pair’s longtime friendship eventually evolved into romance. They tied the knot in 2005 and have continued to be each others’ biggest fans, providing country fans with an extensive list of stellar duets and live performances.

From “In Another’s Eyes” to “Shallow,” here are five of the best Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood collaborations so far:

1. “Where Your Road Leads”

Released in 1998 as the title track and lead single from Yearwood’s seventh studio album, “Where Your Road Leads” is a moving and emotional declaration of devotion. Penned by award-winning songwriters Desmond Child and Victoria Shaw, the climactic tune became a Top 20 hit on country radio.

2. “What Gave Me Away”

In 2019, Yearwood recruited an impressive list of previous collaborators for the songs on her fifteenth record, Every Girl. Along with guest appearances from Patty Loveless, Don Henley, and Kelly Clarkson, the country hitmaker recruited her husband to join her on the steamy album cut “What Gave Me Away.”

3. “In Another’s Eyes”

Brooks and Yearwood raised eyebrows in 1997 with their passionate duet “In Another’s Eyes,” which tells the story of characters who can’t stop thinking of one another, even though they are in a relationship with someone else. At the time of its release, both artists were married to other people, and the intensity of their performance ignited rumors of a secret romance between them. Although their relationship didn’t emerge until years later, the feelings channeled into “In Another’s Eyes” took the track all the way to No. 2 on country radio.

4. “Shallow”

Originally recorded by Lady Gaga and actor Bradley Cooper for the 2018 remake of the film drama A Star Is Born, “Shallow” is an intense, slow-building duet. Brooks and Yearwood put their own spin on the track, performing it sporadically at live shows and then recording it as a one-off single in 2020.

5. “Squeeze Me In”

Brooks’ eighth album, Scarecrow, was released in 2001 and featured two hit duets: “Beer Run (B-Double E-Double are You In?)” featuring country legend George Jones, and “Squeeze Me In,” a playful collaboration with Yearwood. Sent to radio as the record’s third single in 2002, “Squeeze Me In” was another Top 20 success and earned the pair a Grammy Award nomination for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals.

