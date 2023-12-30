10 of the Best Quotes From Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas has been the charming frontman of two bands. His work with his brothers and his time with DNCE have proved him to be a stellar songwriter and performer. His talent on the music front has been more than well-established, but do you know who Jonas is outside of the studio or stage? If not, find 10 of his best quotes that introduce you to a new side of the pop rocker, below.

1. “I’ve accomplished a lot, but I still have more dreams that I want to achieve.”

2. “When I meet a fan, I always try to learn something about that fan.”

3. “I think people have been really receptive to understanding that I’ve grown up and the music’s going to sound a little different.”

4. “I love the tour bunks. I can sleep like a baby in those bunks. It really doesn’t bother me at all. A lot of people have a difficult time—they’re like, ‘It’s like a coffin.’ I get in there and I just pass out. You can’t even wake me up.”

5. “The first CD that I ever bought was ‘Britney Spears.’ It was at a 7-Eleven and I was like, ‘Can I get this?’ It was literally her EP and I picked it up and, of course, I fell in love with her. It was an early crush for me.”

6. “I was going to make movies. I was the one in the family who was always rolling the video camera, making movies of my brothers around town, and then screening them for my parents. I still would love to make movies someday … that’s something that really means a lot to me, and I know I’ll have the chance to do it one day.”

7. “Reuniting with my brothers musically has been really incredible.”

8. “A lot of people put pressure on themselves and think it will be way too hard for them to live out their dreams. Mentors are there to say, ‘Look, it’s not that tough. It’s not as hard as you think. Here are some guidelines and things I have gone through to get to where I am in my career.'”

9. “I feel like every artist has an opportunity to create something new and to challenge themselves to reach out to a new crowd.”

10. “When you’re by yourself, you realize how much pressure you’re under and how much work you have to do.”

Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images