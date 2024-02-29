Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Tease Honky-Tonk Bar in New Docuseries ‘Friends in Low Places’

Besides sharing their love for country music, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood also share their love for each other as the power couple married back in 2005. Combining their time in the spotlight, the couple hold five Grammy Awards and sold nearly 200 million albums worldwide. While both nurtured promising careers as solo artists, they recently teamed up to bring their Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk to life. And showing just how much work goes into creating a business, Prime Video was there to catch all the highs and lows in the new docuseries Friends in Low Places.

Premiering on March 7, Friends in Low Places happens to release on the same day that the bar opens. And given the entertainment that both Brooks and Yearwood bring, it wouldn’t be a proper opening without a launch party. For those who might not be able to attend the party in person, the docuseries will take them on a journey to create the “ultimate oasis” in the heart of Nashville. A description of the show read, “Paying tribute to his roots, Garth enlists the help of his friends, day-one tour team and an all-star hospitality group to open the epic, four-story bar on Lower Broadway. This is a labor of love and his thank you to the community of Music City.”

Garth Brooks Admits “Craziest Ride I Have Ever Been On”

While discussing the massive undertaking of the Freinds in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk, Brooks explained living up to the hype surrounding the bar and his name. “Try and remember, at the Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk, there’s the construction of it, but there’s also the building of the entertainment. That’s what a bar and honky-tonk is.” He continued, “At the same time, these people that come to a Garth Brooks spot, they expect what they see at a Garth Brooks concert, and so you bring in the best of the best, which also happens to be that family that you’ve been touring the world with for the last three decades.”

Sharing her excitement about the new venture, Trishwood praised the work of their team and how it took on a life of its own. “We started down this road fueled by passion, dedication, and a shared vision. I’m really proud of the team that has built the Friends Bar and Honky-Tonk. We are excited to share the culmination of everyone’s efforts. It’s even bigger than we dreamed!”

Admitting that the experience was more than he “bargained for”, Brooks noted that “This is by far, the craziest ride I have ever been on.” Be sure to tune in on March 7 to watch Friends in Low Places on Prime Video.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)