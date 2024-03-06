Jonas Brothers and Mumford & Sons Headlining NCAA March Madness Music Fest 2024

It’s crazy to imagine that a star-studded music festival like March Madness Fest 2024 could be free. But here we are! The upcoming event will follow the NCAA Division I tournament for three full days and will feature Jonas Brothers, Mumford & Sons, Zedd, Renee Rapp, Leon Bridges, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Black Keys, Remi Wolf, and more. The event will be presented by the NCAA and TNT Sports Live, as well as a number of major sponsors. This is not something that Phoenix fans will want to miss!

March Madness Music Fest 2024 will start on April 5 and close on April 7 in Phoenix, Arizona at Hance Park. The fest will be happening along with the championship games and Final Four. And yes, it will be 100% free for attendees.

The fest will be split into three different events, including the AT&T Block Party on April 5, Coke Studio Live on April 6, and Capital One Jamfest on April 7. There are also priority access opportunities for Capital One cardholders.

This isn’t the first March Madness Music Fest, either. Past events have seen major artists like Rhianna, Katy Perry, Weezer, Imagine Dragons, Aerosmith, Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, and other musical artists perform.

Is The March Madness Music Fest Really Free?

It doesn’t look like there are any requirements to attend the upcoming fest. The NCAA has been promoting the event as completely free to attend. Fans will still need to secure their tickets to the fest via the NCAA’s music festival page, which should go live soon.

If you’re not in Phoenix, you can also stream the performances via NCAA’s website.

