Miranda Lambert to Perform at the Illinois State Fair, Joined By Jonas Brothers and More

Miranda Lambert is heading to Springfield, Illinois in August to perform at the Illinois State Fair. She will be joined by the Jonas Brothers, Keith Urban, and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. The 2024 Illinois State Fair runs from August 8 to 18, according to a report from CBS News.

Gavin Adcock will open for Lambert on August 17, during the final weekend of the fair. Keith Urban is set to perform on August 9, followed by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit on August 11. They are performing in support of their recent album release, Weathervanes. Additionally, the Jonas Brothers will take the stage on August 15.

Miranda Lambert Recently Released an Unlikely Collaboration, and Fans are Loving It

Recently, Miranda Lambert and Enrique Iglesias released the single “Space in My Heart,” and fans loved the unique pairing. The single was written by Iglesias and was recorded in both English and Spanish.

“Texas meets Spain!” Lambert wrote on Iglesias’ Instagram post promoting the single. Fans may not have expected them to ever work together, but they were pleasantly surprised at how well the single turned out. Many took to the comments section of the official YouTube video to share their thoughts.

“This song is beautiful and sweet…” one fan noted. “Such a good collab with Miranda.” Another wrote, “Wow, you and Miranda do a great chemistry together. I really loved the english version of this amazing song. It’s even better than I expected!!!!”

“Everything I’ve always needed and never knew is this duet,” wrote another fan. “My mind exploded in the best possible way!

Lambert and Iglesias collaborated during a time of mourning for many of his fans. Last year, he announced that his upcoming album, Final (Vol. 2), will be just that—the final album of his career. It’s unclear if “Space in My Heart” will appear on Iglesias’ album, or if Miranda Lambert is working on something new since her 2022 album Palomino.

