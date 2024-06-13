Garth Brooks Makes Bold Comparison While Sharing True Thoughts About Lainey Wilson

Last Friday (June 7) Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks inducted Lainey Wilson into the Grand Ole Opry. It was an emotional night for all involved as the two country icons heaped praise upon Wilson and gave her sage advice. More recently, Brooks shared his true thoughts on the Louisiana native’s future in country music.

Brooks talked about Wilson on the latest episode of his Studio G podcast. “She’s the first woman, probably since Reba, that you look at and go, ‘This woman is gonna be around for a long, long time,’” he said of the “Watermelon Moonshine” singer. “She’s a current fad that’s going to last 40 years,” he added.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Publicly Praise Lainey Wilson

Garth Brooks had some nice words for Lainey Wilson on his podcast. However, he and Trisha Yearwood didn’t shy away from showing her love on the Opry stage last week.

“I’ve had the chance to know you, Lainey, just a little bit. And I what I know, and the biggest compliment I think I can pay you is that you get it,” Yearwood said in her opening remarks. “You know what it means to love country music. You love the Grand Ole Opry. And that’s really what it’s all about,” she added. “When I think about the future of country music, I know with you in it that we’re going to be okay.”

“I would say I’m happy for you, but I’m so danged happy for the Grand Ole Opry. I really am,” Brooks said during the induction. “It’s just really rare that you find somebody at your age who really gets it. I’m going to tell you, if it’s up to you which I think it will be, your career is going to be as long as you want,” he added. Brooks went on to tell Wilson that she’ll experience ups and downs in her career and sooner or later, the awards will come less frequently. However, he explained, there is one constant she can count on. “The one thing that will always stay the same is this family right here. Welcome to it,” he said about the Grand Ole Opry.

Featured Image by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images