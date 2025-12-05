Born on This Day in 1963, the Country Singer Who Went from Being Garth Brooks’ Guitarist to Releasing Hit Songs of His Own

On this day (December 5) in 1963, Gary Tyrone “Ty” England was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He became a skilled guitarist at a young age. Then, in the late 1980s, his college roommate, Garth Brooks, called and offered England a spot in his band. Years later, he left the band to start a solo career, finding chart success with memorable ’90s country hits.

England showed early interest in music and, by the time he was in high school, he was a skilled guitarist and singer. He sang in his school’s chorus and played guitar and sang in various local bands. However, he set his musical ambitions aside after graduation and enrolled in Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

According to Wide Open Country, England began working at a coffee shop while attending college. That’s where he met a fellow student named Garth Brooks. The two became friends and, eventually, roommates. They also performed together locally until England put his college career on hold and moved back to Oklahoma City.

The two reunited in 1988. Brooks had moved to Nashville, inked a record deal, and was preparing to record his debut album. He called England and asked him to join his band as a guitarist and backing vocalist. He accepted and spent seven years backing one of the biggest acts in country music. Then, in 1995, he left the band to start his solo career.

Ty England Strikes Out on His Own

In 1995, Ty England signed a contract with RCA Records. Later that year, he released his self-titled debut album. It reached No. 13 on the Top Country Albums chart. It also produced his first hit, “Should’ve Asked Her Faster.” It peaked at No. 3 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

The next year, he released his sophomore album, Two Ways to Fall. It produced his second top 40 single, “Irresistible You,” which reached No. 22. England then left RCA and signed with Capitol Nashville. That record deal produced his 1999 album Highways & Dance Halls. In 2007, he released his final full-length to date, Alive and Well and Livin’ the Dream via Triple F Records.

Ty England hasn’t released new music in nearly two decades. However, he hasn’t called it quits. He continues to play shows and festivals across the country.

