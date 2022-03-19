GEAR REVIEW: IK Multimedia Releases MODO DRUM version 1.5

IK Multimedia brought producers a great tool with MODO DRUM 1.0 Physical Modeling Virtual Drums. Using modal synthesis instead of pre-recorded drum samples that are fixed, the MODO DRUM software employs a physical modeling engine, so users can adjust every parameter for every drum in real-time. So, instead of searching through libraries for a sampled kit that sounds “close,” you can shape any kit to exactly fit your mix. And in virtual rooms created with mathematical convolution processing, you have incredible control over the sonic space your drums occupy as well. Now, MODO DRUM 1.5 has arrived with more pre-designed kits, MIDI grooves, and a dedicated mixing interface.

Key Features

MODO DRUM offers music producers controls for everything from drum skin material, shell depth, and thickness, to other drum and performance-specific parameters such as the area where the drum heads are hit. The idea is that playing with MODO DRUM is virtually like playing real drums with a real drummer.

With MODO DRUM 1.5, IK expands its physical modeling drum virtual instrument to 13 deeply customizable virtual drum kits and offers a wider choice of versions of those sets to suit just about any need. A key area of improvement for version 1.5 is the addition of three new drum kits to the MODO DRUM “Showroom”: Silver, Brit Custom, and Metal. Each kit was developed by drum researchers at IK.

Silver is a six-piece vintage maple kit, perfect as an all-round and versatile solution for any genre. Its open sound and its tuning capability make it great for pop to rock. It’s also perfect for metal and heavier genres using the onboard processing inside MODO DRUM.

Brit Custom is a four-piece birch kit with a warm and rich sound, ideal for styles like indie-pop and indie-rock. It’s coupled with the 2022 cymbal collection that includes: a 20″ ride, 18″ crash, 16″ crash, and the new hi-hat 2022. These cymbals were carefully designed to cut through a mix without losing warmth and color.

Metal is an eight-piece set characterized by a fat sound with a dark color, perfect for genres that need a punchy rhythm section like metal and even more aggressive styles. Metal is coupled with a new Custom cymbal collection that features six custom-made cymbals designed to perfectly match and complete the shell pack’s tonality.

Pricing and Availability

If you’d like to test drive physically modeled drum kits, the MODO DRUM Custom Shop is available free and includes one of IK’s most popular drum kits. Using it, you’ll get a feel for the operation and the full power of the MODO DRUM engine. At any time within the program, you can choose new kits à la carte, make your purchase and expand your drum room in minutes. All new kits and cymbals instantly become available for making music and creating custom hybrids with the other MODO DRUM kits you already own.

All versions of MODO DRUM 1.5 are available from the IK Multimedia online store and from IK authorized dealers worldwide for the following versions:

MODO DRUM 1.5 CS Free – 1 kit, the MODO DRUM engine, grooves and effects

MODO DRUM 1.5 SE $149.99 – 5 kits, the MODO DRUM engine, grooves and effects

MODO DRUM 1.5 $299.99 – all 13 kits, the MODO DRUM engine, grooves and effects

Individual MODO DRUM kits $49.99 – available to CS and SE users via the Custom Shop

Current owners of MODO DRUM 1.0 and other qualifying IK products can log into their IK user account and add MODO DRUM 1.5 to cart to see the special crossgrade and upgrade pricing available to them, starting as low as $79.99 for the full version.

Pros

Modo Drum’s sounds aren’t pre-recorded, added flexibility by playing drums in a virtual room, delivers sound quality of top sample-based programs without the huge memory footprint

Cons

To take advantage of all the features, users must know a bit physical modeling of drums, drum sounds, and rooms

Verdict

A great choice for producers or drummers who want to take charge of a virtual instrument.