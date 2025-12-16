The Rolling Stones Scrap 2026 Tour Plans as Keith Richards Is Unable to “Commit”

Despite not ever being officially announced, The Rolling Stones have called off their 2026 United Kingdom and Europe tour plans. In November, The Stones’ touring pianist, Chuck Leavell, teased plans of a 2026 tour. Furthermore, in June, a spokesperson for the band told The Sun that they were recording an album and planned to hit the road in the Summer of 2025 once finished. However, those plans never came to fruition.

If The Rolling Stones had decided to go through with the 2026 tour, it would have been their first tour since they went on their Hackney Diamonds tour in the United States in 2024. However, per a comment made by an unnamed American music critic, The Rolling Stones will not hit the road in 2026, as the 82-year-old Keith Richards reportedly doesn’t want to embark on another rigorous tour.

Since the 2000s, The Rolling Stones have embarked on a tour nearly every other year. Their most recent tour for their album, Hackney Diamonds, included 20 North American dates over three months. During that tour, The Rolling Stones sold roughly a million tickets and reportedly generated $235 million. Though, despite the success of their previous tour, they will not be hitting the road in 2026.

Source Claims Keith Richards Isn’t “Keen” on a “Tour for Over Four Months”

In a report shared by The Sun on December 15, 2025, the unnamed music critic told the publication, “The Rolling Stones had all the big promoters throwing loads of ideas and dates at them for next summer.” “But when they properly sat down to discuss the tour, Keith said he didn’t think he could commit and wasn’t keen on a big stadium tour for over four months.”

“The band were looking to tour earlier this year but couldn’t make it work either. It’s hard for their fans but The Stones will get back onstage when they’re good and ready,” they added.

As of now, The Rolling Stones are still seemingly on track to release a new album in 2026. The album will be their second with the producer, Andrew Watt, who has worked with Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Ozzy Osbourne, Paul McCartney, and more.

