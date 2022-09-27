George Michael’s ‘Older’ Gets a Remix

“I think I wrote the best, most healing piece of music that I’ve written in my life,” George Michael said of his 1996 release, Older. Now, 25 years later, Older is being made new.

In an effort to introduce the pop icon’s music to a “whole new audience,” the late singer’s team recently struck a deal with Amazon Music and various collaborators—LF System, Emily Nash, Kiimi, and Absolute—to remix four tracks from Michael’s critically-acclaimed third solo record.

“George was a huge fan of dance music and always embraced new talent, so we are delighted that Amazon Music together with these outstanding artists, LF System, Emily Nash, Kiimi, and Absolute, is bringing his music to a whole new audience with these exciting remixes,” George Michael Entertainment shared in a statement:

When Older was originally released, Michael commissioned multiple dance remixes of the 11-track album. “It feels right that we take his music to the next generation with these brilliant new remixes,” head of marketing for Sony Music Commercial Group, Jo Kalli, explained.

Each remixed track will be present across Amazon Music in different playlists. “Fastlove” will be showcased on The Sound of Modern House playlist. A remix of “The Strangest Thing” will feature on Club Rules with a version of “Spinning The Wheel”‘ on Signals and “Star People” on Electric Disco.

The “Fastlove” remix undertaken by LF System is out now. “We were honored to be asked to remix George Michael—someone who has been so influential in every area of music,” said the Scottish duo made up of Conor Larkman and Sean Finnigan. “He merged dance and pop so effortlessly and we wanted to do that justice with our remix. George Michael’s talent is clear to see through his music but his sampling skills are second to none. He was able to creatively sample numerous songs to make something brand new. It’s something we really admire and has influenced how we make our music. George Michael brought so much positivity to a lot of people and we hope this remix displays even a little bit of that.”

The rest of the four electrified tracks are set to follow on Oct. 7.

The “Faith” singer passed away in 2016 at the age of 53. In further celebration of his life, legacy, and 25 years of Older, a box set and vinyl reissue of the album will be available, beginning Sept. 30.

Revisit the original “Fastlove,” below.