Spice Girls to Spice Up ‘Spiceworld’ for 25th Anniversary Release

Tell me what you want, what you really, really want. Well, we all want Spiceworld 25 and didn’t know it until now.

So here’s the story from A to Z: the star-powered, all-girl pop group, the Spice Girls, are celebrating 25 years of their sophomore album, Spiceworld, with an expanded edition. Curated by the fivesome, the release will feature demo versions, B-sides, and previously unreleased live recordings of their 1997 hit record.

“The Spiceworld era was such a fun time for us; we’d just had a number one album with Spice, we were traveling all over the world and meeting our amazing fans, we released our second album AND we had our very own movie! Who would’ve thought it? It’s crazy to think that 25 years have passed,” the pop sensations said in a statement.

With 14 million copies sold worldwide, Spiceworld spent three weeks topping UK album charts, as well as charts in 11 other territories and is certified five-times platinum. Spiceworld 25 contains all the girl power of the original but offers bonus after bonus.

Reissued as 2 CDs, 2 LPs, Picture Discs, 2 cassettes, and in digital formats, the expanded edition will be available multiple ways beginning Nov. 4.

Track List:

1. “Spice Up Your Life”

2. “Stop”

3. “Too Much”

4. “Saturday Night Divas”

5. “Never Give Up On The Good Times”

6. “Move Over”

7. “Do It”

8. “Denying”

9. “Viva Forever”

10. “The Lady Is A Vamp”

11. “Step To Me” (7” Mix)

12. “Outer Space Girls”

13. “Walk Of Life”

14. “Step To Me” (Demo Version)

15. “Too Much” (Live In Toronto, July 1998)

16. “Stop” (Live In Madrid, March 1998)

17. “Move Over” (Live In Istanbul, October 1997)

18. “Spice Up Your Life” (Live In Arnhem, March 1998)

19. “Viva Forever” (Live In Manchester, April 1998)

20. “Spice Up Your Life” (Morales Radio Mix)

21. “Stop” (Morales Remix Edit)

22. “Too Much” (SoulShock & Karlin Remix)

23. “Viva Forever” (John Themis Ambient Mix)

24. “Step To Me” (Extended Mix)

25. “Spice Girls Party Mix”

While you await your copy, spice up your life with the following performance from the 1997 movie, Spice World.

(Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)