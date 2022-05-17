Hints to Help You Solve Today’s Heardle Answer: May 17

Ever since The New York Times released their viral browser game “Wordle,” the world’s spelling champs have added it to their morning routine, playing the six-chance guessing game before they’ve even rolled out of bed.

Thanks to their success, a host of quick answer games have been cropping up around the web, testing everyone from movie buffs to math whizzes. Even us music fanatics can play our hand at our very own trivia game: Heardle.

Similar to Wordle, the music-centered guessing game plays a short piece of an intro to a song. If you are an audiophile and know the song after just a few seconds you can guess the title and artist and win your bragging rights. If not, you can skip the section, revealing a little more of the track. You get six chances to guess the song and artist before the answer is unveiled.

If you need a little help, we’re here to give a few helpful clues for today’s (May 17) Heardle and, spoiler alert, reveal the answer down below.

5 HINTS FOR TODAY’S HEARDLE

1. This song reached number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release.

2. This song was released in 1990 by a solo artist who was formerly a member of an English pop duo.

3. The music video for the song features several supermodels of the era including Cindy Crawford and Naomi Cambell.

4. The song has been featured on many movie soundtracks including Pitch Perfect 3 (2017), The Nanny Diaries (2007) and I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007).

5. Lastly, here are a few lyrics from the song: Heaven knows I was just a young boy/ Didn’t know what I wanted to be (Didn’t know what I wanted to be)

.

.

.

.

SPOILER ALERT: TODAY’S HEARDLE ANSWER BELOW

.

.

.

.

.

Yes, that groovy intro you’re hearing is George Michael’s “Freedom ’90.”

Did you get it right?

George Michael

Following his success as part of Wham!, one of the most commercially successful outfits in the 1980s, George Michael released his solo debut in 1987, Faith. The LP topped the UK Albums Chart and stayed at No.1 on the Billboard 200 for 12 weeks.

His first album saw a host of hit singles that still linger around today. Songs like “Father Figure,” “Faith” and “One More Try” all took the top spot in the singles charts.

“Freedom ’90” was the third single taken from his album Listen Without Prejudice Vol.1. The track laments over Michael’s past experience with Wham! while still looking to the future as a new solo act. It also saw Michael take a more cynical stance on the music business than ever before.

To win the race, a prettier face

Brand new clothes and a big fat place

On your rock and roll TV (Rock and roll TV)

But today the way I play the game is not the same, no way

Think I’m gonna get me some happy

Outside of music, Michael advocated for LGBTQ+ rights and raised funds for HIV/AIDS research. His personal life, riddled with legal troubles and drug use made him a regular in the headlines from the late 1990s to the early 2000s. He came out as gay in 1998 and has since become an icon within the LGBTQ+ community.

He performed his final concert at London’s Earls Court in 2012. He was found dead of heart disease in his home in England on December 25, 2016.

Since his death, countless acts have paid tribute to the pop singer including Coldplay, Elton John, and Adele. Watch her performance at the 2017 Grammys below.