George Strait Releasing New Song “MIA Down In MIA” Tonight, Reveals Tracklist for Upcoming Album

Beloved country king George Strait is dropping a new song tonight! The song, titled “MIA Down In MIA” will be the first single released from his upcoming album Cowboys And Dreamers.

Videos by American Songwriter

George has had a busy year thus far. And it has unfortunately been a year of grief for the country star. Between the upcoming song and new album release, Strait is also touring for the first time since his career-long road manager and friend Tom Foote passed away on April 29. Just as well, Strait’s business manager Erv Woolsey and longtime mandolin player for his Ace In The Hole Band, Gene Elders, passed away on the same day on March 20.

“2024 is taking its toll on the Ace in the Hole group. We’re all heartbroken to say the least,” Strait said at the time.

Now, it looks like the country icon is moving forward through his grief with tour dates, a new album, and a few excellent single releases with the likes of Chris Stapleton.

[Get Tickets To See George Straight Live In 2024]

George Strait’s Upcoming Album

About a week ago, Strait announced during a performance at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana that he would be releasing a new album this year. He made the announcement shortly before performing a track from the album called “Three Drinks Behind”.

“We are going to do a few new things tonight,” Strait said at the concert. “We’ve got a new record it’s called ‘Cowboys and Dreamers.’ It’s going to be coming out soon.”

Strait also debuted the track “Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame” with Chris Stapleton. Outside of the two songs he’s performed and the track he’s releasing tonight, there isn’t much information about the mysterious new album. However, it will be the first studio album released since the 2019 album Honky Tonk Time Machine.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.