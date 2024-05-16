Watch Lainey Wilson, Noah Kahan Crash Jelly Roll’s Texas Show, Hit the Stage

The week around the ACM Awards is always a little wild in Texas, considering the ceremony takes place in Frisco. So naturally, the biggest names in country music at the moment are playing plenty of honky tonks around the state. One such gig was Jelly Roll’s performance on Tuesday.

The “Save Me” singer stopped in for a set at Bill Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth on May 14. The charity concert was a hit, and it was made even better when Jelly Roll invited a few friends on stage; including collaborator Lainey Wilson.

Those friends happened to be award-winning artists Lainey Wilson and Noah Kahan. Shaboozey also made a guest appearance during the concert as well.

Jelly Roll’s pal Post Malone was also seen backstage at the concert, though he did not perform with Jelly Roll. The pair were seen at the Riot Room (Koe Wetzel’s bar) later in the night.

The Ultimate Pregame to the ACM Awards

Shaboozey made an appearance first to perform his song “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”. Noah Kaham followed with a few tracks from his album Stick Season. Then, Miss Wilson made her way to the stage to perform her hit suet with Jelly Roll, “Save Me”. The audience absolutely lost it.

Jelly Roll will be up for a number of ACM noms this year, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, and more for his duet with Lainey Wilson. Wilson is also up for Entertainer of the Year, plus Female Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and more. She will also be performing at the awards ceremony as well.

Other nominees for this year’s ceremony include the likes of Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves, and many more.

Photo by Amy Sussman

