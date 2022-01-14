New Song Friday! Hear New Tracks from Cautious Clay, Angel Olsen, Cat Power and More!

Hello! And welcome back to our running series where we share some of our favorite new releases from today (January 14) and throughout the week. Here, we are happy to offer a great batch of tunes from artists like Cautious, Cat Power, and Angel Olsen.

So, without further ado, let’s get into the music, shall we?

1. Cautious Clay, who has one of the best pure singing voices in all of music, announced the deluxe release of his debut LP, Deadpan Love, which is set to drop on February 11. To celebrate the release, he shared one of several new songs, “Rapture in Blue,” which you can see here below.

2. On Thursday (Jan. 13), Angel Olsen released her latest, “Something on Your Mind,” which is a cover of Karen Dalton’s 1971 version of the song originally written by Dino Valenti. The cover is part of a release from Light in the Attic Records honoring Dalton. Check it out here.

3. Cat Power, who is a genre unto herself, has released a new covers album called Covers. To celebrate the release, we wanted to share a subversive cover that Power did of one of her own songs. “Unhate” is a reimagined version of “Hate” from her 2006 LP, The Greatest. Check it out below and check her new album out afterward.

4. British Band The Wombats also have a new LP out today (Jan. 14), Fix Yourself, Not The World. This morning, the band released its latest video for the LP’s single, “This Car Drives All By Itself,” which you can enjoy in all its delightful wry observance.

5. Soulful songwriter and performer Brittany Davis, who collaborates often with Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard (namely in the band Painted Shield), has released a new single this week, “I Choose To Live.” Check it out below. (They also recently dropped the single, “Madd.”)

6. Speaking of the Emerald City, the funk band The Dip released their newest single, “When You Lose Someone,” which features the group’s signature head-bobbing rhythms and vein-shaking guitars. Check out the new tune here below.

7. The Smiths’ co-founder Johnny Marr released a new solo single earlier this week, “Night and Day.” The track whispers and wiggles into your ears and rests there as if your lobes are hammocks. Take a listen to the new tune here below.

8. Austin, Texas-born rock band Spoon released a new single earlier this week, “Wild.” The track is from Spoon’s forthcoming album, Lucifer on the Sofa, which fans can look out for on Feb. 11. Check out the new song here below.

9. Australian artist Liddy Clark has a new single out today, “Made Me,” which you can check out below. The new song is smooth, tantalizing. And any first line about sleeping until noon gets us right away. Remember those days? Fans of Clark can keep their eyes pealed for a new LP in the not too distant future.

10. Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, led by famed Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir, shared their newest song, “West L.A. Fadeaway,” from the band’s forthcoming album, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado, which is set to drop on Feb 18. Check out the track below.

11. Acclaimed rapper Cordae released his latest LP today (Jan. 14), From a Birds Eye View, and one of the lead singles is “Today” featuring Gunna. Check out all the skilled lyricism below.

12. Famed pop-punk artist Avril Lavigne released her latest single on Friday (Jan. 14), “Love It When You Hate Me” featuring blackbear. Check out the high-energy, head-banger below from the former “Sk8er Boi” singer.

13. Allison Russell appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday night (Jan. 13) performing her new song “Persephone” from her 2021 album Outside Child and we just love her. Check out her performance of “Persephone” below.