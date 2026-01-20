Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms Are Back with Another Co-Headlining Tour in 2026

Nineties rock icons Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms are teaming up again for another co-headlining tour, looking to repeat the success of last year’s outing.
Videos by American Songwriter
Fellow rock radio fixture Spin Doctors will reprise the opening slot for a night of jangly nostalgia that will please pop-rock fans both young and old.
“It’s rare when a package feels so much like home that it carries a spirit which becomes tangible to an audience,” said Blues Traveler frontman John Popper. “We’ve decided to take this show everywhere we missed last year.”
The festivities kick off in Grand Junction, Colorado on July 6. The tour will then proceed through the continental US, hitting such stops as Los Angeles, Atlantic City, Boston, NYC, and Atlanta, before finally winding down on September 19 in Traverse City, Michigan.
See the full tour routing below.
How to Get Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms Tickets
Artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, January 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Use code BTGB2026 for access. General on-sale will begin on Friday, January 23rd at 10 a.m. local on Ticketmaster.
You can also find tickets on StubHub, where every purchase is backed by the platform’s FanProtect guarantee. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms 2026 Tour Dates
07/06 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
07/09 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
07/10 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Live
07/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA
07/16 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Casino Resort – Grand Ballroom
07/17 – Rohnert Park, CA @ Green Music Center
07/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA
07/28 – Sidney, ME @ Bowl in the Pines
07/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/31 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
08/01 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort
08/04 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion
08/06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
08/08 – Columbus, OH @ Celeste Center (Ohio Expo Center)
08/09 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
08/12 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap
08/14 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
08/15 – New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park
08/18 – Hamburg, NY @ TBA
08/25 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks
08/27 – Glen Allen, VA @ SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion
08/28 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
08/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/01 – Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound
09/03 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
09/04 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
09/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
09/08 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
09/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park
09/11 – Omaha, NE @ Shadow Ridge Music Festival
09/12 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater
09/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
09/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
09/18 – Allegan, MI @ Allegan County Fair
09/19 – Traverse City, MI @ Turtle Creek Stadium
Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images
When you purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Leave a Reply
Only members can comment. Become a member. Already a member? Log in.