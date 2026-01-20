Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms Are Back with Another Co-Headlining Tour in 2026

Nineties rock icons Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms are teaming up again for another co-headlining tour, looking to repeat the success of last year’s outing.

Fellow rock radio fixture Spin Doctors will reprise the opening slot for a night of jangly nostalgia that will please pop-rock fans both young and old.

“It’s rare when a package feels so much like home that it carries a spirit which becomes tangible to an audience,” said Blues Traveler frontman John Popper. “We’ve decided to take this show everywhere we missed last year.”

The festivities kick off in Grand Junction, Colorado on July 6. The tour will then proceed through the continental US, hitting such stops as Los Angeles, Atlantic City, Boston, NYC, and Atlanta, before finally winding down on September 19 in Traverse City, Michigan.

See the full tour routing below.

How to Get Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms Tickets

Artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, January 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Use code BTGB2026 for access. General on-sale will begin on Friday, January 23rd at 10 a.m. local on Ticketmaster.

You can also find tickets on StubHub, where every purchase is backed by the platform’s FanProtect guarantee. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

07/06 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

07/09 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

07/10 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Live

07/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA

07/16 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Casino Resort – Grand Ballroom

07/17 – Rohnert Park, CA @ Green Music Center

07/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA

07/28 – Sidney, ME @ Bowl in the Pines

07/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/31 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

08/01 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort

08/04 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion

08/06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

08/08 – Columbus, OH @ Celeste Center (Ohio Expo Center)

08/09 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

08/12 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap

08/14 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

08/15 – New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park

08/18 – Hamburg, NY @ TBA

08/25 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks

08/27 – Glen Allen, VA @ SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion

08/28 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

08/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/01 – Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound

09/03 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

09/04 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

09/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

09/08 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

09/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park

09/11 – Omaha, NE @ Shadow Ridge Music Festival

09/12 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater

09/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

09/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

09/18 – Allegan, MI @ Allegan County Fair

09/19 – Traverse City, MI @ Turtle Creek Stadium

