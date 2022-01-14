Britney Spears’ Rift with Sister Grows, Following Jamie Lynn’s TV Appearance

Britney Spears’ familial rift has grown, following younger sister Jamie Lynn’s recent interview on Good Morning America on Jan. 13.

In the interview, Jamie Lynn, who was promoting her new memoir Things I Should Have Said, discussed her career, her pregnancy as a teen, and her sister Britney. In the interview, Jamie Lynn said that despite their complicated relationship that she still loved her sister deeply.

In response to her sister’s appearance, Britney shared a lengthy post on social media dismissing everything that was said during the interview. Spears added that Jamie Lynn was barely around her during their alleged earlier rifts, particularly when she was put under conservatorship nearly 14 years ago, and was only on TV to sell her book—originally titled I Must Confess, a reference to Spears’ 1998 hit “Baby One More Time”—at her expense.

“She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time,” said Britney on Twitter. “So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense.”

Jamie Lynn, who also said she had no part in Britney’s conservatorship during the interview, also responded to her sister on Instagram.

“It’s hard to see these posts, as I know the world also feels,” said Jamie Lynn. “I just wish her well. She added, ”Brit, I am always here, you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It’s becoming exhausting when conversations and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media… I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself.”

In her post, Jamie Lynn said that she has to explain to her children why the family has been receiving death threats “as a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to.”

“There are no sides, and I don’t want drama, but I’m speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward,” said Jamie Lynn. “I wish my sister could do the same. No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It’s time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long.”

Britney Spears, whose conservatorship recently ended after nearly 14 years on Nov. 12, 2021, recently teased a new song in the works but is in no rush to release new music, and wants to start a family with her fiancé Sam Asghari.

Photo: RCA Records