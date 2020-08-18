Jordan Feliz Premieres “Glorify” Live Performance

Jordan Feliz, award-winning Christian artist, said the release of his latest single “Glorify,” and the remainder of his third album to follow, marks a new season of excitement and thankfulness in his artist journey.

“Glorify,” means to praise and worship, Feliz told American Songwriter. The single which infuses a soulful chorus with pop elements, is a call to say ‘thank you,’ and lift high the name of Jesus.

For Feliz, “Glorify,” came out of a season of difficulty that brought him to the point of having no words to express how he felt to God other than gratefulness for the ways he’d been healed.

“I basically was walking through this season of really severe anxiety, a little bit of depression and a lot of fear and stress. It came out of a season of a really high expectation of myself and also of others on me, and feeling like I almost wasn’t me anymore,” Feliz noted. “As I came out of being healed of this season that I had walked through, I just really wanted to come back to the heart of who I was and who I was created to be.”

Feliz said he specifically wanted to premiere the track in a live video format to showcase the raw nature of worship.

“A lot of people will release something, and it’s this perfect version of the song because it’s recorded, it’s been mixed and mastered, and I wanted to have something that was a little bit more like, just us playing a song we hadn’t played together for a couple months…but this is just us right now,” Feliz said. “That’s what it’s always been about for me – being real with the people. That’s this version of the song, being able to put something out that’s a live, raw version. Just to share something that’s a one take pass of a song I really believe in.”

“I want people to feel like they hear my soul when I’m singing,” Feliz continued. “I think that’s been what kept [my songs] consistent throughout the record process, even from record one to record three, it’s just wanting people to hear the authenticity and the honesty of who I am and be able to resonate with that as a listener.”

In addition to a strong level of honesty translated into musical content and style, Feliz said he ultimately wants people to turn to Jesus, and hopes to encourage individuals to do so through his praise-centered songs.

“If this doesn’t edify Jesus in some way then why are we here and what are we actually doing?,” Feliz explained. “If this is just for financial gain or some kind of credit, then it’s all worthless. I just really want people to take away the fact that this is all about [Jesus] and that every single song on this record is my heart bleeding gratefulness and thankfulness for he is, and what he’s done in my life and what he can do for other people’s lives.”



