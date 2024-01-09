Golden Globe Winner Billie Eilish Reveals She Aspires to be a Film Director

Speaking on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast recently, Billie Eilish revealed that she still has some things left on her to-do list. When asked what career milestones she still wanted to accomplish, Eilish responded, “I would love to direct a movie someday.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, have already made music for films. They wrote “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie movie, which won a Golden Globe recently. She also wrote and performed “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film of the same name.

[RELATED: Billie Eilish Pulls Curtains Back in Emotional Golden Globes Reveal: “Writing that Song Kind of Saved Me”]

“We are fans and love movies and love music in movies. Music in movies does not get enough recognition,” said Eilish. “People don’t talk about how music in a movie or a show literally makes or breaks whatever you’re watching.”

Billie Eilish Talks About Soundtrack Writing Process

As for her favorite soundtrack moments, Eilish named “Skyfall” from the titular 2012 James Bond film, “When She Loved Me” from Toy Story 2, and “Here I Am” from Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron. If Eilish ever gets around to directing a film, it only makes sense that she would have creative control over the music as well. A fully realized Billie Eilish film would be a force to be reckoned with on the awards circuit.

[Get Tickets to See Billie Eilish Perform Live via StubHub]

Eilish spoke about how she and Finneas write for soundtracks, saying, “Finneas and I can write from a prompt – that’s something we really thrive at. I love not having to worry about myself and worry about my own life and experiences and feelings. It’s relieving. The actual process of writing is the same, it’s just kind of approaching it differently.”

Recently, while accepting the Chairman’s Award at the Palm Springs Film Festival for “What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish spoke about the “dark episode” she was experiencing before being asked to write a song for Barbie. When she and Finneas watched a half-hour of footage, they were immediately inspired.

“Basically I was just watching Barbie say and feel things that I really, really, really resonated with and felt so close to. I felt so seen, and I did not expect that,” Eilish admitted. “I think that this movie is the most incredible, most empowering and beautiful and funny and just unbelievable piece of art in the world, and I’m so honored to be a part of it.”

Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission