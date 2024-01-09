‘American Idol’ Winner Chayce Beckham Lands First Single on the Hot 100 Chart

American Idol alum and country singer Chayce Beckham is back on the Billboard charts this week. After winning the singing competition in 2021, Beckham launched singles to genre-specific charts. Now, two years after his career-boosting victory the California native is on the publication’s all-genre Hot 100 chart.

Videos by American Songwriter

Beckham’s single “23” debuted at No. 71 on the Hot 100 chart dated January 13. It garnered 13.3 million radio audience impressions, 4 million official streams in the United States, and 1,000 paid downloads in the final week of December 2023, according to Billboard.

This isn’t the first time the Idol alum has had chart success with the song. Originally released in 2021, “23” peaked at No. 20 on the Hot Country Songs chart. It also saw some success on the Country Airplay chart, peaking at No. 14. It also debuted at No. 1 on the Country Digital Song Sales chart in 2021. This came shortly after he took home the win on Idol.

Before “23” hit the Billboard charts, Beckham saw major success with the song on American Idol. He performed the song during the show and became the first contestant to win Idol with an original song.

[Get Tickets to See Chayce Beckham Perform Live via StubHub]

Chayce Beckham Talks Songwriting

Last year, Beckham spoke to American Songwriter about “23” and his forthcoming album. “I was going through a lot when I wrote it, and I just sat down and then scribbled down those thoughts,” he said about the song. “I wrote that song in about 15 or 20 minutes. There’s no magic formula to that. It’s just my thoughts in the structure of a song and people connected to it.”

[RELATED: Exclusive: Chayce Beckham Talks New Music and the Importance of Honesty in Songwriting ]

Beckham is hoping to release his debut album this year. In December, he opened up about one of the singles from the album, “This Ol’ Rodeo” which he co-penned with Stephen Wilson Jr.

One of Beckham’s childhood friends inspired the song. That friend was a rodeo cowboy and the singer/songwriter got a close look at that lifestyle when they lived together for a short time. His friend’s dedication pushed him to write the song.

“I just thought that you had to be crazy to love something like that, but I thought it was so cool to watch him go out there and do it,” he said. “Once I got into doing music and touring, I was like, ‘This is almost like a rodeo in itself. We’re just a traveling circus. It’s going from city to city playing all these shows every night, night after night.’”

Featured Image by Mathew Tsang/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission