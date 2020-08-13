The new documentary ‘Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind,’ released via Virtual Cinema last week.

It is an intimate and emotional examination of Lightfoot’s relationship to his music, that features exclusive interviews with Gordon and friends, while intertwining his indelible legacy and unpacking key songs within the cultural history of folk and rock music along the way.

Produced, written and directed by Martha Kehoe and Joan Tosoni, Insight Productions’ feature documentary Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind is an exploration of the career, music and influence of legendary Canadian musical icon, Gordon Lightfoot. With unprecedented access to the artist, the film takes audiences from high school auditoriums in straight-laced, small town Ontario in the 50s to the coffee houses of Yorkville and Greenwich Village in the 60s, through Lightfoot’s turbulent, substance- fueled arena shows of the 70s, and finally to the artist in present day.

The documentary features interviews from many notable voices in the music industry including Lightfoot peers Ian and Sylvia Tyson, Randy Bachman, and Steve Earle; famous fans Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee from Rush, Alec Baldwin, Anne Murray and Sarah McLachlan; as well as behind the scenes stories from members of his longtime band.

