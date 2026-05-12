Hannah Harper Stunned By Historic ‘American Idol’ Victory Linked To Carrie Underwood

What does it take to become the next American Idol? Each season of the hit show offers a completely different solution. But for Hannah Harper, it all started with the original song “String Cheese.” When stepping in front of the judges, the singer took a chance and presented her own song. Although a risky decision, it paid off as she gained a “yes” from each judge. And now, with Haprer the newest American Idol, she was visibly shocked when she learned she was the first female country singer to win since Carrie Underwood.

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Emotions were overflowing last night as Harper stood beside Jordan McCullough. Finding his usual place, Ryan Seacrest let the moment hang in the air as he prepared to announce the next American Idol. And as the confetti fell to the ground, Harper was still processing hearing her name called.

Carrie Underwood & Hannah Harper …first FEMALE country music artist to win since CARRIE!!! #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/eHyUpknvL9 — Hilary ~ MollyVegas ミ☆ (@MollyVegas) May 12, 2026

With people surrounding her, Underwood eventually shared a hug with the singer. When asked what it was like to be the first female country singer to win since Underwood, Harper looked stunned. “Wow. For real. That’s some big shoes to fill.” Even when Underwood tossed away the idea that she had to live up to her image, Harper added, “I did not know that.”

[RELATED: See Every Performance Hannah Harper Delivered During the ‘American Idol’ Finale]

‘American Idol’ Gives Hannah Harper A Mother’s Day Surprise She Will Never Forget

The special moment for Harper was even better as her win came shortly after Mother’s Day. A mother herself, the singer revealed that she wasn’t far from her children throughout the competition. “We’ve been here since March and my husband and my three kids have been out here the entire time.”

Although not the first mother to compete on the show, Harper didn’t want to spend months away from her children. So, she devised a plan with her husband. “My husband’s been living at a hotel with them doing life, homeschooling my kids, and it’s been hard because at the end of the day, most of the other contestants get to go home and chill and it’s like as soon as I walk in, I want to give as much as I give here to them.”

With the entire Harper family having to sacrifice, the months of late nights and hotel snacks paid off as she won season 24. And for those wondering what is next for the singer, she promised more than new music as she declared, “I’m going on tour.”

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)