“I Still Love You Keith”: Lorrie Morgan Honors Keith Whitley With an Emotional Anniversary Tribute

Throughout his career, Keith Whitley produced timeless classics like “Miami, My Amy,” “I’m Over You,” and “Tell Lorrie I Love Her.”Although Whitley’s legacy landed him in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2022, the singer’s life was tragically cut short when he passed away from alcohol poisoning at just 34 years old. While fans often wonder what would have been if Whitley hadn’t died in 1989, his former wife, Lorrie Morgan, took a moment to remember the hitmaker on the anniversary of his passing.

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May 9, 1989, seemed like a normal day for Whitley. He planned on spending the hours playing golf, enjoying some lunch, and hopefully working on some new songs. At the time, he was waiting for Morgan to return from her concert tour. But those plans never happened after Whitley was found unresponsive. Taken to a nearby hospital, he was pronounced dead.

With country music keeping his memory alive, Morgan posted a video of them on Instagram. She wrote, “I still love you Keith. You will forever be the love of my life. We talk about you everyday, your sweet voice serenades us everyday, & we miss you everyday.”

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Lorrie Morgan Welcomes The Day She Sees Keith Whitley Again

The video was more than a throwback. It was a rare glimpse into the world of Whitley and Morgan. While the footage has aged over the years, it still captured the charm, humor, and undeniable love that once surrounded Whitley and Morgan during their time together.

Nearly four decades have passed since Whitley died. And while some say that time heals all wounds, Morgan still misses the singer she hoped to share her life with. Morgan ended her message, insisting, “I can’t wait to see you in Heaven some glad morning. Missing you on this sad day. Forever yours.”

Alongside her own solo career, which included her winning Female Artist of the Year, Morgan has consistently worked to preserve Whitley’s legacy, making sure that each new generation gets the chance to hear his music.

For many country fans, Whitley remains one of the genre’s greatest “what if” stories. But through his music and Morgan’s continued devotion to his memory, his voice will never be forgotten.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)