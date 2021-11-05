Gorillaz Announce One-Night-Only Experience: Song Machine Live from Kong

On Thursday (November 4), the imaginative, Grammy Award-winning band Gorillaz announced the upcoming one-night-only virtual experience: Song Machine Live From Kong, which is set to air December 8,

The show will feature the band playing songs from its latest 2020 LP.

“Whistles have been blown. Truths have come to light. What started out as a trip down memory lane took a damn sideways turn into the heart of darkness,” said Gorillaz drummer Russel Hobbs. “They say the past is another country. Turns out, it’s a whole other dimension.”

In conjunction with Trafalgar Releasing and LIVENow, the “star-studded” event was captured from the band’s Kong Studios HQ in London. Along with the virtual show, there will be behind-the-scenes footage and unseen interview footage and commentary from the band’s founder, Damon Albarn, and the band’s famed visual artist, Jamie Hewlett.

“Following their much-anticipated return to the stage in December 2020 with the dazzling SONG MACHINE LIVE, the biggest virtual band on the planet will once again bring fans magnificent Jamie Hewlett visuals and thrilling live performance blended together in the unique Gorillaz way,” a release about the event read.

“Guitarist Noodle, bassist Murdoc Niccals, drummer Russel Hobbs and frontman 2D—in all their cinematic glory—will be joined by Damon Albarn and the full Gorillaz live band plus a host of special guests, delivering an unmissable celebration of Gorillaz music.

“On 12th & 13th December 2020, SONG MACHINE LIVE saw Gorillaz’ first live performance of their latest album Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez—and the band’s first live performance since 2018, broadcast live around the world with three shows across three time zones through pay-per-view streaming platform LIVENow.”

Gorillaz: Song Machine Live From Kong is available at cinemas worldwide from Wednesday, December 8. For full ticket and viewing information, see here.