Grace West’s Country Performances Make Team Blake Proud on ‘The Voice’

The first half of The Voice season finale on Monday night (May 22) saw Team Blake’s Grace West take on two country classics. She delivered the pair of performances – Reba McEntire’s hit “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” and Patsy Cline’s signature “She’s Got You” – fitting of the queens who first sang them, making her coach proud.

Throughout the competition, the 19-year-old Michigander has delivered top-notch showcases of some of country music’s most classic works from the genre’s finest. She most recently earned her place in the Top 5 by singing Tammy Wynette’s “Til I Can Make It on My Own.” Before that, she effortlessly took on The Judds’ “Love Is Alive” and she absolutely nailed Dolly Parton’s “Here You Come Again.”

Monday night saw West at it again. Her first performance of the night was the McEntire murder ballad. Adorning a fiery red pantsuit, she played the part of both storyteller and songstress. She offered the coaches a powerful display, one that featured confidence, attitude, and grit.

Watch her take on the classic below.

Later in the night, West showed off her impressive range with the Cline tune. The heartbroken ballad became the perfect foil for her voice, one that is distinct and full of passion. The hopeful did Team Blake proud as the last country singer left on his side and wowed the other coaches – Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper.

“We’ve seen the best of you tonight for sure,” Horan told the singer after her final performance. “Some of the stuff that you were doing there, the jump between the top of your range and the bottom was just insane. It’s so hard to do, especially coming from top to bottom. That was so impressive. Two beautiful songs. I love that song.”

“I feel like a finale just broke out here,” Blake Shelton told her. “This is unbelievable. I’ve been sitting here watching all of this tonight going, ‘Man, everybody sounds really good. Everybody’s great. How’s anybody gonna pick?’ And then you just did that and now people are starting to pick out there. That was unbelievable, Grace. Congratulations.”

Watch her performance of the Cline classic below and find out if West will take home Season 23’s The Voice title during part two of the finale on Tuesday (May 23) on NBC.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC