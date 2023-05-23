NOIVAS Covers Lenny Kravitz and Chris Stapleton On ‘The Voice’ Finale Day 1

On Monday (May 22), NOIVAS performed two songs on day one of the finale for the popular NBC singing competition show, The Voice.

NOIVAS, who is one of the frontrunners for the season 23 crown, earned mixed reviews for his two offerings. Singing “Cold,” by Chris Stapleton to kick off the first of his two performances, NOIVAS got the chills going. He stirred as he stood still. Then at the climax with his big voice, NOIVAS unleashed his signature charisma and presence and killed it. It was a top-notch performance.

But in his second of the night, NOIVAS didn’t bring the same energy for Lenny Kravitz’s “Fly Away,” a rock song with plenty of vocal range. With so much on the line, it was a shame to see the singer not bring his best. But hey, he’s built up so much good karma this season, that he should do well on day two of the finale tonight.

This season, of course, marks the final for longtime coach Blake Shelton, who is going to mosey off into the sunset. Shelton’s wife, pop star Gwen Stefani, will be taking over next season, though, reprising her role as coach for season 24. She will be joined by current coach Niall Horan, former coach John Legend and country star Reba McEntire.

Along with NOIVAS, Shelton’s singer Grace West is the other to likely do well in the finale later tonight.

Last week, the final eight singers were whittled down to the final five. Tonight, there will be another live show, whittling the number down further until the winner of season 23 is decided. Viewers can vote for their favorite singer in real-time. And the results will be shown at the end of the show tonight.

The Voice Season 23 finale airs tonight at 9/8c on NBC and will be available to stream next day on Peacock.

Also performing tonight will be former coaches CeeLo Green and Adam Levine, along with Diplo and Lily Rose and Toosii. There are also rumors of appearances by Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Pharrell, Legend, Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Hudson, and more!

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC