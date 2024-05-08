Graham Nash Announces Fall Tour in 2024 With Judy Collins

Former Crosby, Stills & Nash musician Graham Nash has just announced a brand new North American tour in 2024! The tour will support the artist’s newest album Now and will also feature the musical stylings of Judy Collins for select dates.
The pretty hefty trek will take Nash across the United States with a few Canadian dates thrown in. No additional supporting acts have been announced. This is going to be a real treat for fans of classic rock and Crosby, Stills & Nash!
The Graham Nash 2024 Tour will begin on August 3 in Boulder, Colorado at Chautauqua. The tour will close on October 26 in Vienna, Virginia at The Barns at Wolf Trap.
Artist, VIP, and Platinum presale events will go live on Ticketmaster on Thursday, May 9 at 10:00 am local. General on-sale will start on Friday, May 10 at 10:00 am local.
This is going to be an incredible experience for Graham Nash fans. Get your tickets ASAP!
Graham Nash 2024 Tour Dates
August 3 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua
August 4 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s
August 6 – Denver, CO – Botanic Gardens
August 7 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua
August 9 – Omaha, NE – Holland Center
August 10 – Salina, KS – The Stiefel Theatre
August 13 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place
August 14 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater
August 16 – Minneapolis, MN – Pantages Theatre
August 17 – Bayfield, WI – Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua
August 18 – Fish Creek, WI – Door Community Auditorium
August 20 – Kalamazoo, MI – Kalamazoo State Theatre
August 21 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Hall
August 23 – Kent, OH – The Kent Stage
August 24 – Hammondsport, NY – Point of the Bluff Concert Pavilion
August 26 – Ocean City, NJ – Ocean City Music Pier
August 27 – Harrisburg, PA – Whitaker Center
August 29 – Charlton, MA – The Pavilion at Tree House Brewing
August 30 – Rockport, MA – Shalin Liu Performance Center
September 28 – Collingswood, NJ – Scottish Rite Auditorium (with Judy Collins)
September 29 – Collingswood, NJ – Scottish Rite Auditorium (with Judy Collins)
October 1 – New York, NY – Carnegie Hall (with Judy Collins)
October 3 – Boston, MA – Shubert Theatre (with Judy Collins)
October 4 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music
October 6 – Albany, NY – The Egg Hart Theatre
October 8 – Quebec City, QC – Palais Montcalm (Raoul-Jobin Hall)
October 9 – Ottawa, ON – National Arts Centre
October 10 – Burlington, VT – The Flynn
October 12 – Ithaca, NY – State Theatre (with Judy Collins)
October 15 – Evanston, IL – Cahn Auditorium
October 16 – Evanston, IL – Cahn Auditorium
October 17 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
October 19 – Morgantown, WV – Metropolitan Theatre
October 20 – Athens, OH – Ohio Univ. Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium
October 22 – Hopewell, VA – The Beacon Theatre
October 23 – Vienna, VA – The Barns at Wolf Trap
October 25 – Vienna, VA – The Barns at Wolf Trap
October 26 – Vienna, VA – The Barns at Wolf Trap
Photo by Amy Grantham
