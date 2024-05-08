Graham Nash Announces Fall Tour in 2024 With Judy Collins

Former Crosby, Stills & Nash musician Graham Nash has just announced a brand new North American tour in 2024! The tour will support the artist’s newest album Now and will also feature the musical stylings of Judy Collins for select dates.

The pretty hefty trek will take Nash across the United States with a few Canadian dates thrown in. No additional supporting acts have been announced. This is going to be a real treat for fans of classic rock and Crosby, Stills & Nash!

The Graham Nash 2024 Tour will begin on August 3 in Boulder, Colorado at Chautauqua. The tour will close on October 26 in Vienna, Virginia at The Barns at Wolf Trap.

Excited to announce my fall US tour! Tickets go on sale Friday morning. If you would like early access tickets, join the newsletter to get Thursday’s pre-sale info. Join at https://t.co/3WeFcy6o9x

See you soon!#grahamnash #tour pic.twitter.com/nB5TRCEEXm — Graham Nash (@TheGrahamNash) May 7, 2024

Artist, VIP, and Platinum presale events will go live on Ticketmaster on Thursday, May 9 at 10:00 am local. General on-sale will start on Friday, May 10 at 10:00 am local.

This is going to be an incredible experience for Graham Nash fans. Get your tickets ASAP!

August 3 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua

August 4 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s

August 6 – Denver, CO – Botanic Gardens

August 7 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua

August 9 – Omaha, NE – Holland Center

August 10 – Salina, KS – The Stiefel Theatre

August 13 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place

August 14 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater

August 16 – Minneapolis, MN – Pantages Theatre

August 17 – Bayfield, WI – Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

August 18 – Fish Creek, WI – Door Community Auditorium

August 20 – Kalamazoo, MI – Kalamazoo State Theatre

August 21 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Hall

August 23 – Kent, OH – The Kent Stage

August 24 – Hammondsport, NY – Point of the Bluff Concert Pavilion

August 26 – Ocean City, NJ – Ocean City Music Pier

August 27 – Harrisburg, PA – Whitaker Center

August 29 – Charlton, MA – The Pavilion at Tree House Brewing

August 30 – Rockport, MA – Shalin Liu Performance Center

September 28 – Collingswood, NJ – Scottish Rite Auditorium (with Judy Collins)

September 29 – Collingswood, NJ – Scottish Rite Auditorium (with Judy Collins)

October 1 – New York, NY – Carnegie Hall (with Judy Collins)

October 3 – Boston, MA – Shubert Theatre (with Judy Collins)

October 4 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music

October 6 – Albany, NY – The Egg Hart Theatre

October 8 – Quebec City, QC – Palais Montcalm (Raoul-Jobin Hall)

October 9 – Ottawa, ON – National Arts Centre

October 10 – Burlington, VT – The Flynn

October 12 – Ithaca, NY – State Theatre (with Judy Collins)

October 15 – Evanston, IL – Cahn Auditorium

October 16 – Evanston, IL – Cahn Auditorium

October 17 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

October 19 – Morgantown, WV – Metropolitan Theatre

October 20 – Athens, OH – Ohio Univ. Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

October 22 – Hopewell, VA – The Beacon Theatre

October 23 – Vienna, VA – The Barns at Wolf Trap

October 25 – Vienna, VA – The Barns at Wolf Trap

October 26 – Vienna, VA – The Barns at Wolf Trap

Photo by Amy Grantham

