Watch Kelly Clarkson Deliver the Sad Truth With Rocking Cover of Metallica

Kelly Clarkson has done it again—this time she’s taken on “Sad But True” by Metallica for her Kellyoke cover to kick off her daytime talk show. Taking the stage, she opened the cover with intense eye contact and a solemn start, backed by piano before launching into a guitar-heavy rendition.

She attacked the song with her strong vocals and belting abilities, as always, showcasing the skills that have only gotten better with time. Clarkson wowed America with her talent in 2002, leading to her becoming the first American Idol. However, she’s only improved in the years that followed. Kellyoke proves that she really can sing any song she puts her mind to, and surely keeps her vocals sharp.

Fans swarmed the comments of the YouTube video to praise Kelly Clarkson and her band. “Her drummer, looked like he was happy to do this song. He looked like he put his heart into this song,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Kelly is THE American Idol since her audition up to this day.”

More fans noted that she’s still got it when it comes to belting, writing, “That high belt blew my face off!” and “Truly amazing how she always sounds like a fully produced record when she’s performing live! Totally love this rendition of Metallica!”

Kelly Clarkson Continues to Deliver on Kellyoke

Recently on Kellyoke, Clarkson performed a rendition of Reba McEntire’s 1994 hit “Till You Love Me.” Fans praised her in the comments on YouTube, expressing that she covered Reba perfectly while still making the song her own.

“I love how she kept the accompaniment more sparse and pared back. That choice allowed us to really hone in on the dynamic and stylistic choices she made in her version,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “What a great Reba cover with the perfect amount of Kelly blended into the truth Reba gave this song. I would love to hear Kelly’s interpretation of the full version of ‘She thinks his name was John.'”

Reba McEntire herself shared some sweet words for Kelly Clarkson after her cover as well. Taking to Twitter/X, McEntire posted a clip of the performance. “Thanks KC for covering my song #TillYouLoveMe on your show today! Did y’all catch her beautiful rendition?” she wrote in the caption.

