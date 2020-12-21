A musically diverse crop of albums and singles, including recordings from Billie Holiday, John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, Kenny Rogers, A Tribe Called Quest, Isaac Hayes, Cannonball Adderly, the Village People and the history-making USA For Africa’s “We Are The World” benefit single, are the newest inductees in the Grammy Hall Of Fame® roster of timeless recordings.

In order to receive recognition, the music must be at least 25 years old and “exhibit qualitative or historical significance.” A special member committee comprised of industry professionals from all branches of the recording arts reviews the nominations, with final approval by the Recording Academy’s National Board of Trustees.

“We are proud to announce this year’s diverse roster of GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductees and to recognize recordings that have shaped our industry and inspires music makers of tomorrow,” said Harvey Mason jr., Chair and Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “Each recording has had a significant impact on our culture, and it is an honor to add them to our distinguished catalog.”

Memphis Minnie (original Vocalion promotional photo)

Isaac Hayes “Hot Buttered Soul” LP

The 29 new honorees, listed below, bring the Hall’s total to 1,142 recordings. View the full list here.

Eligible recipients will receive an official certificate from the Recording Academy and recognition during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards®, which will be broadcast on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network

2021 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Inductees:

“Au Clair De La Lune” Édouard-Léon Scott De Martinville (Single)

Blues Breakers John Mayall With Eric Clapton (Album)

Canciones De Mi Padre Linda Ronstadt (Album)

“Clean Up Woman” Betty Wright (Single)

“Copenhagen” Fletcher Henderson And His Orchestra (Single)

“Don’t Stop Believin'” Journey (Single)

“Freight Train” Elizabeth Cotten (Single)

Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. Bruce Springsteen (Album)

Horses Patti Smith (Album)

Hot Buttered Soul Isaac Hayes (Album)

In The Right Place Dr. John (Album)

Licensed To Ill Beastie Boys (Album)

Mad Dogs & Englishmen Joe Crocker (Album)

Mercy, Mercy, Mercy! Live At “The Club” The Cannonball Adderley Quintet (Album)

Ravel: Piano Concerto In G Major Leonard Bernstein With The Philharmonia Orchestra Of London (Album)

Schoenberg: The Four String Quartets Kolisch String Quartet (Album)

So Peter Gabriel (Album)

“Solitude” Billie Holiday (Single)

Ten Pearl Jam (Album)

Texas Flood Stevie Ray Vaughan And Double Trouble (Album)

The Cars The Cars (Album)

“The Gambler” Kenny Rogers (Single)

The Low End Theory A Tribe Called Quest (Album)

“Time Is On My Side” Irma Thomas (Single)

Trio Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris (Album)

“We Are The World” USA For Africa (Single)

“When The Levee Breaks” Kansas Joe And Memphis Minnie (Single)

“Wreck Of The Old 97” Vernon Dalhart (Single)

“Y.M.C.A.” Village People (Single)