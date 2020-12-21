Five to Discover: Acts You Need To Know

In this – the age of the Coronavirus – many of us are stuck at home, isolated with only TV screens and the glow of laptops and phones to keep us connected. In other words, there isn’t much to do.

However, one thing that is available to us all is the wide world of recorded music. And now is as good a time as ever to get to know some bands you may not have heard of but ones that you will assuredly enjoy, dear reader.

So, buckle up and get ready for a digital ride around Spokane (Washington), Casper (Wyoming), Seattle, Portland and Brooklyn.

BaLonely, “Stories,” Spokane

Essential link:

On top of making a fun, sticky song, the Spokane band also made a video some master filmmakers would appreciate. Is it all one shot? What type of coordination did it take? So many people, so many moving parts? That just shows the dedication this Washington band has for its work, music and future. We need more people like this band. Make the most of what you got and see where the momentum of that takes you. Kudos!

System Restore, “Wash Your Hands,” Casper, Wyo.

Essential link:

The music of tomorrow has arrived today. Seeing anything on screen where people interact without masks is jarring. And so is, strangely, seeing people interact with masks. Where are we, what year is this, are we in a simulation? If this isn’t a simulation, then everyone needs to heed the advice of this Casper, Wyoming band. Wash your damn hands! Rage never felt this good.

Tiffany Wilson, “America,” Seattle

Essential link:

One of the Emerald City’s sweetest voices uses it to describe some of the saddest subject matter in this song. Yet, that it’s sad doesn’t make it unimportant, of course. Here, Tiffany Wilson uses her gift for good. We have to look violence in the eye if we are to break it down to less harmful elements. Featuring Lady Tasz and done over the tremendous production of Vitamin D, this song is one to hear many times.

Sealife, “Starboard Hotel,” Portland

Essential link:

Some songs are literal, their message on the nose. Some songs, like this one, feels like walking into a dreamed up party stuffed into a 1970s elevator. Pass the gin! Are we going up or down? Who cares! Maybe the elevator travels under water. Maybe it goes and circles around Saturn on its ring like a record player needle. Either way, this song is on repeat and everyone is the better for it along the way.

Gregory Dillon, “Lovely,” Brooklyn

Essential link:

Some songs, when they come on, you know they’re meant to be hits. There’s an air about them, a tone, a percussive shuffle or peak. Gregory Dillon’s “Lovely” boasts that sensibility. It’s got the tone of a track that will get you off your feat away from your cheese fries and out onto the dance floor to sweat a little. We could all use that today, even if the dance floor is the living room just a few feet away from the fridge in our apartment. Way to go, Gregory!