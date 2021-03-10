Phoebe Bridgers enlists Jackson Browne for a harmony-driven duet of her hit “Kyoto” for the launch of the Spotify Singles week-long celebration of the 2021 Grammy Awards Best Artist nominees.

In addition to the Browne duet, Bridgers digs deep into the singer/songwriter well and pays tribute to John Prine with a cover of “Summer’s End,” taken from Prine’s award-winning, final album The Tree of Forgiveness. Bridgers is up for four Grammys this year, including Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance, Best Alternative Album and Best New Artist.

Spotify plans to release new Spotify Singles recordings every day this week in the lead-up to the Grammys, featuring Best New Artist nominees reimagining one of their own hit songs, as well as recording a tribute to a past Best New Artist nominee.

Best New Artist nominee Chika also released two songs today. The first is a re-imagined version of her 2020 single “U SHOULD,” while her cover song is the Billie Eilish song “my future.”

“I picked ‘my future’ by Billie Eilish as my BNA cover for Spotify because the song is beautiful and presents an interesting opportunity to talk about where I am as an artist, especially on the heels of this nomination,” Chika said. “My present is moving so fast that each passing moment is practically the future already. And I’m in love with the ride I’m on.”

Additional Spotify Singles x Best New Artist recordings premiering this week include:

D Smoke – March 10

Noah Cyrus – March 11

Ingrid Andress – March 12