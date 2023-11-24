Where They Are Now: Best New Artist Grammy Winners of the 2000s

Expect a lot of success stories and one devastating tragedy. We’re taking a stroll down memory lane to see who was nominated each year and what the Best New Artist Grammy winners have been up to since their big night.

At the 42nd Grammy Awards, the two Disney stars Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears were pitched against each other as Best New Artist nominees in 2000. Aguilera beat out Spears, Macy Gray, Kid Rock, and Susan Tedeschi.

Since then, the singer has released nine full-length studio albums. Two of them pay homage to her Ecuadorian heritage and feature Spanish lyrics. Mi Reflejo is the Spanish version of her debut album and Aguilera is a collection of new songs from 2022.

Aguilera also starred in the movie Burlesque in 2010, and has been a frequent coach to the contestants competing on the TV show The Voice since 2011.

When Shelby Lynne was recognized as the Best New Artist at the 43rd Grammy Awards, she had already released six studio albums. Also nominated were Brad Paisley, Papa Roach, Jill Scott, and Sisqó. Lynne is known for being at home both in the world of country and pop music. She released a steady flow of albums through the 2000s with original music and cover songs.

In 2017, she collaborated with her sister Allison Moorer on the album Not Dark Yet. The two recorded songs originally made famous by Bob Dylan, Nirvana, and The Killers. Lynne has also served multiple times as a judge for the Independent Music Awards.

The world fell in love with Alicia Keys’ No. 1 Billboard hit “Fallin’,” and during the 44th Grammys she picked up the trophy for Best New Artist. David Gray, Linkin Park, India.Arie, and Nelly Furtado went home empty-handed.

Alicia Keys has released nine studio albums since, including one independent release, the Christmas album Santa Baby.

Keys has also acted in movies such as Smokin’ Aces and The Secret Life of Bees and joined the TV show The Voice as a coach in 2016. She co-founded the non-profit organization She Is the Music, which advocates for more women working in the music industry. And she’s released a memoir and runs a lifestyle company.

The jazz pianist and singer won the Best New Artist Award at the 45th Grammy Awards, where she left Ashanti, Michelle Branch, Avril Lavigne, and John Mayer trophy-less. Over the years, Jones has broadened her sound far beyond jazz, exploring pop, blues, and rock influences.

The piano was her main instrument for many years, but Jones became an accomplished guitar player later in her career. She has released eight solo studio albums and has been embracing YouTube as a platform for performances and collaborations since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

The hard rock band known for their early hits “Bring Me to Life” and “My Immortal” won the award for Best New Artist at the 46th Grammy Awards. 50 Cent, Fountains of Wayne, Heather Headley, and Sean Paul were nominated in the same category.

Since then, the lineup of Evanescence has been everchanging. The only constant since the band formed in 1995 is singer/songwriter and keyboardist Amy Lee.

At the 47th Grammys, the honor of Best New Artist did not go to Los Lonely Boys, Joss Stone, Gretchen Wilson, or even Kanye West, but to Maroon 5, the pop rock band fronted by Adam Levine. M5 has released seven studio albums at a steady pace along with numerous EPs, live recordings, and a remix album. Levine was a coach on The Voice from 2011 to 2019.

At the 48th Grammy Awards, it was BNA winner John Legend nominated alongside Ciara, Fall Out Boy, Keane, and Sugarland. Legend became known for collaborating with other artists from all kinds of genres. In the past he has worked with Janet Jackson, Common, Black Eyed Peas, The Roots, Meghan Trainer, Joss Stone, Ariana Grande, and many others. Apart from releasing eight solo studio albums, he has also written songs for movies such as Selma and Beauty and the Beast.

The American Idol winner from Season 4 was named Best New Artist at the 49th Grammy Awards. Also nominated were Corinne Bailey Rae, James Blunt, Chris Brown, and Imogen Heap. Underwood has been wildly successful as a recording and touring artist since. She is a fixture in country music and has released nine albums.

With the release of her second album, Back to Black, Amy Winehouse became an international star and was recognized at the 50th Grammys with five awards. In the category Best New Artist, she triumphed over Feist, Ledisi, Paramore, and Taylor Swift. Winehouse became the British female artist with the most Grammy wins that night, and is still only second to Adele.

The long-troubled singer and songwriter suffered from bulimia and drug addiction. Sadly, she wasn’t able to overcome those struggles and passed away at the age of 27. Her signature sound was a soulful amalgamation of jazz, R&B, and pop music that millions of listeners continue to stream.

At the 51st Grammy Awards, another enormous talent from the UK took home the award for Best New Artist. Winner Adele was nominated alongside Duffy, Jonas Brothers, Lady Antebellum, and Jazmine Sullivan. The singer has released four albums total. Each title refers to her age at the time of the album’s release: 19, 21, 25, and 30. Adele has become known for taking extended breaks from the public eye in between albums, only to emerge with a bang. 25 of her songs have reached the Billboard Hot 100, including five that secured the top spot.

