Grammys, 2021: Gillian Welch and David Rawlings have won the 2021 Grammy for Best Folk Album for their wonderful album of cool covers, All The Good Times at The 63rd GRAMMY Awards.



The album is a collection of ten acoustic covers recorded at home on a reel-to-reel and contains songs by Bob Dylan, John Prine, Elizabeth Cotten, and Norman Blake, as well as new arrangements of traditional songs (full tracklisting below).

As much of the music-loving world already knows well, the duo are great songwriters, and also musicians with real reverence for great songs. Here they deliver a great range of covers, and unusual ones, such as “Señor,” by Bob Dylan, the mysteriously beautiful ballad from Desire in which the chaos of this world is questioned. Is God the Señor of the title?

There’s also a beautifuly rendition of our friend John Prine’s classic “Hello In There.” Also another Dylan gem, also somewhat obscure: “Abandoned Love.”

All The Good Times is available on CD here, with vinyl arriving later this year.



The New York Times Magazine recently featured Gillian and David. They wrote:



“The best duos and duet singers understand that creating harmony is sometimes a series of musical negotiations, sometimes a series of personal negotiations, sometimes both… If you are Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, there’s a sense almost of predestination, as if you were traveling toward each other all along.”



Read the full interview here.



Gillian Welch & David Rawlings- All The Good Times Track Listing

1. Oh Babe It Ain’t No Lie (Elizabeth Cotten)

2. Señor (Bob Dylan)

3. Fly Around My Pretty Little Miss (Trad. arr. Gillian Welch & David Rawlings)

4. Hello In There (John Prine)

5. Poor Ellen Smith (Trad. arr. Gillian Welch & David Rawlings)

6. All The Good Times Are Past And Gone (Trad. arr. Gillian Welch & David Rawlings)

7. Ginseng Sullivan (Norman Blake)

8. Abandoned Love (Bob Dylan)

9. Jackson (Jerry Leiber, Billy Wheeler)

10. Y’all Come (Arlie Duff)