Paul McCartney and Wings’ ‘Wild Life’ Turns 50 with Limited Edition Vinyl

On Dec. 7, 1971, Paul McCartney and Wings released their debut Wild Life. Now, 50 years later, UMe is releasing a reissue of the album as a limited edition mastered vinyl pressing.

Moving through the softer balladry of “Tomorrow,” a reggae-dipped cover of Mickey & Sylvia’s 1957 song “Love Is Strange,” and the bluesier “Mumbo,” Wild Life was the beginning of Paul McCartney’s post-Beatles life, along with wife and bandmate Linda, and his third album following the breakup of the band.

Originally recorded at Abbey Road studio in just over a week, with five of the eight tracks captured in a single take, Wild Life captures blues and rock, pop and rawer energy captured by Paul and Linda, along with drummer Denny Seiwell, who had worked with Paul on his second album Ram, and former Moody Blues guitarist Denny Laine.

Returning to the studio where it all began, the 50th Anniversary Limited Edition of Wild Life was cut at half-speed at Abbey Road Studios using a high-resolution transfer of the original 1971 master tapes.

Wild Life 50th Anniversary Track List

Side A

1. Mumbo

2. Bip Bop

3. Love Is Strange

4. Wild Life

Side B

1. Some People Never Know

2. I Am Your Singer

3. Bip Bop (Link)

4. Tomorrow

5. Dear Friend

6. Mumbo (Link)

Photo: Cover of ‘Wild Life’ / UMe