GRAMMYs 2024: Complete List of Winners & Nominations 

The 2024 GRAMMYs are here. The award show will air tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET. However, awards are already being handed out. Here’s the full list of Winners from this year’s GRAMMYs.

2024 Grammy Awards & Nominees

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas – WINNER

Justin Tranter

Producer of the year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff – WINNER

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Album of the Year

World Music Radio, Jon Batiste

The Record, boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe

Guts, Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights, Taylor Swift

SOS, SZA

Record of the Year

“Worship,” Jon Batiste

“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

“Kill Bill,” SZA

Song of the Year

“A&W,” Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey and Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Anti-Hero,” Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Butterfly,” Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Dance the Night” (From “Barbie the Album”) Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein and Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

“Kill Bill,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang and Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

“Vampire,” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Best Music Film

“Moonage Daydream” (David Bowie), Brett Morgen, video director; Brett Morgen, video producer – WINNER

“How I’m Feeling Now” (Lewis Capaldi), Joe Pearlman, video director; Sam Bridger, Isabel Davis and Alice Rhodes, video producers

“Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour” (Kendrick Lamar), Mike Carson, Dave Free and Mark Ritchie, video directors; Cornell Brown, Debra Davis, Jared Heinke and Jamie Rabineau, video producers

“I Am Everything” (Little Richard), Lisa Cortés, video director; Caryn Capotosto, Lisa Cortés, Robert Friedman and Liz Yale Marsh, video producers

“Dear Mama” (Tupac Shakur), Allen Hughes, video director; Joshua Garcia, Loren Gomez, James Jenkins and Stef Smith, video producers

Best Country Solo Performance

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers

“Buried,” Brandy Clark

“Fast Car,” Luke Combs

“The Last Thing on My Mind,” Dolly Parton

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“High Note,” Dierks Bentley featuring Billy Strings

“Nobody’s Nobody,” Brothers Osborne

“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves

“Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold),” Vince Gill and Paul Franklin

“Save Me,” Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson

“We Don’t Fight Anymore,” Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

“Buried,” Brandy Clark and Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (Brandy Clark)

“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves)

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers and Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)

“Last Night.” John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin and Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters (Morgan Wallen)

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Best Country Album

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Rustin’ in the Rain, Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

Best American Roots Performance

“Butterfly,” Jon Batiste

“Heaven Help Us All,” Blind Boys of Alabama

“Inventing the Wheel,” Madison Cunningham

“You Louisiana Man,” Rhiannon Giddens

“Eve Was Black,” Allison Russell – WINNER

Best Americana Performance

“Friendship,” Blind Boys of Alabama

“Help Me Make It Through the Night,” Tyler Childers

“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile – WINNER

“King of Oklahoma,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

“The Returner,” Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

“Blank Page,” Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, songwriters (The War and Treaty)

“California Sober,” Aaron Allen, William Apostol and Jon Weisberger, songwriters (Billy Strings featuring Willie Nelson)

“Cast Iron Skillet,” Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit) – WINNER

“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark and Michael Pollack, songwriters (Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile)

“The Returner,” Drew Lindsay, JT Nero and Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

Best Rap Performance

“The Hillbillies,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Love Letter,” Black Thought

“Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage

“Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – WINNER

“Players,” Coi Leray

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage

“Attention,” Doja Cat

“Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage

“All My Life,” Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

“Low,” SZA

Best Rap Song

“Attention,” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini and Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

“Barbie World” from “Barbie the Album,” Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua) – WINNER

“Just Wanna Rock,” Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods and Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

“Rich Flex,” Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule and Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)

“Scientists & Engineers,” Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane)

Best Rap Album

Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage

Michael, Killer Mike – WINNER

Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin

King’s Disease III, Nas

Utopia, Travis Scott

Best R&B Performance

“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown

“Back to Love,” Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley

“ICU,” Coco Jones – WINNER

“How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét

“Kill Bill,” SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown

“Back to Love,” Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley

“ICU,” Coco Jones

“How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét

“Kill Bill,” SZA

Best R&B Song

“Angel,” Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster and Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)

“Back to Love,” Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper and Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR and Alex Isley)

“ICU,” Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba and Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)

”On My Mama,” Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre and Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)

“Snooze,” Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe and Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out, Babyface

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe), Coco Jones

Special Occasion, Emily King

Jaguar II, Victoria Monét – WINNER

Clear 2: Soft Life EP, Summer Walker

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Love in Exile, Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion, Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree, Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

Live at the Piano, Cory Henry

The Omnichord Real Book, Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best Pop Duo-Group Performance

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine” – WINNER

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”

Best Pop Dance Recording

“Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray

“Miracle,” Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding

“Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue

“One in a Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

“Rush,” Troye Sivan

Best Pop Vocal Album

Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

Guts, Olivia Rodrigo

– (Subtract), Ed Sheeran

Midnights, Taylor Swift

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, Liz Callaway

Pieces of Treasure, Rickie Lee Jones

Bewitched, Laufey

Holidays Around the World, Pentatonix

Only the Strong Survive, Bruce Springsteen

Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3, (Various Artists)

Best Latin Pop Album

“La Cuarta Hoja,” Pablo Alborán

“Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” AleMor

“A Ciegas,” Paula Arenas

“La Neta,” Pedro Capó

“Don Juan,” Maluma

“X Mí (Vol. 1),” Gaby Moreno

Best Rock Song

“Angry,” Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Andrew Watt, songwriters (the Rolling Stones)

“Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Emotion Sickness,” Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore and Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens of the Stone Age)

“Not Strong Enough,” Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius) – WINNER

“Rescued,” Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are, Foo Fighters

Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons, Metallica

This Is Why, Paramore

In Times New Roman… Queens of the Stone Age

Best Rock Performance

“Sculptures of Anything Goes,” Arctic Monkeys

“More Than a Love Song,” Black Pumas

“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius – WINNER

“Rescued,” Foo Fighters

“Lux Æterna,” Metallica

Best Metal Performance

“Bad Man,” Disturbed

“Phantom of the Opera,” Ghost

“72 Seasons,” Metallica – WINNER

“Hive Mind,” Slipknot

“Jaded,” Spiritbox

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Belinda Says,” Alvvays

“Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys

“Cool About It,” boygenius

“A&W,” Lana Del Rey

“This Is Why,” Paramore – WINNER

Best Alternative Music Album

The Car, Arctic Monkeys

The Record, boygenius – WINNER

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island, Gorillaz

I Inside the Old Year Dying, PJ Harvey

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Martínez, Cabra

Leche De Tigre, Diamante Eléctrico

Vida Cotidiana, Juanes

De Todas Las Flores, Natalia Lafourcade

EADDA9223, Fito Paez

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited, Queen Sheba

For Your Consideration’24 – The Album, Prentice Powell and Shawn William

Grocery Shopping With My Mother, Kevin Powell

The Light Inside, J. Ivy

When the Poems Do What They Do, Aja Monet

Best Música Urbana Album

Saturno, Rauw Alejandro

Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G

Data, Tainy

Best African Music Performance

“Amapiano,” Asake and Olamide

“City Boys,” Burna Boy

“Unavailable,” Davido featuring Musa Keys

“Rush,” Ayra Starr

“Water,” Tyla – WINNER

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Barbie, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ludwig Göransson, composer

The Fabelmans, John Williams, composer

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams, composer

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Barbie World” from “Barbie the Album,” Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)

“Dance the Night” from “Barbie the Album,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie the Album,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By,” Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie the Album,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) – WINNER

