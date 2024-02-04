GRAMMYs 2024: Complete List of Winners & Nominations 

The 2024 GRAMMYs are here. The award show will air tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET. However, awards are already being handed out. Here’s the full list of Winners from this year’s GRAMMYs.
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas – WINNER
Justin Tranter
Producer of the year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff – WINNER
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Album of the Year
World Music Radio, Jon Batiste
The Record, boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights, Taylor Swift
SOS, SZA
Record of the Year
“Worship,” Jon Batiste
“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish
“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
“Kill Bill,” SZA
Song of the Year
“A&W,” Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey and Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
“Anti-Hero,” Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Butterfly,” Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
“Dance the Night” (From “Barbie the Album”) Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein and Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
“Kill Bill,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang and Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
“Vampire,” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Best Music Film
“Moonage Daydream” (David Bowie), Brett Morgen, video director; Brett Morgen, video producer – WINNER
“How I’m Feeling Now” (Lewis Capaldi), Joe Pearlman, video director; Sam Bridger, Isabel Davis and Alice Rhodes, video producers
“Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour” (Kendrick Lamar), Mike Carson, Dave Free and Mark Ritchie, video directors; Cornell Brown, Debra Davis, Jared Heinke and Jamie Rabineau, video producers
“I Am Everything” (Little Richard), Lisa Cortés, video director; Caryn Capotosto, Lisa Cortés, Robert Friedman and Liz Yale Marsh, video producers
“Dear Mama” (Tupac Shakur), Allen Hughes, video director; Joshua Garcia, Loren Gomez, James Jenkins and Stef Smith, video producers
Best Country Solo Performance
“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers
“Buried,” Brandy Clark
“Fast Car,” Luke Combs
“The Last Thing on My Mind,” Dolly Parton
“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“High Note,” Dierks Bentley featuring Billy Strings
“Nobody’s Nobody,” Brothers Osborne
“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves
“Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold),” Vince Gill and Paul Franklin
“Save Me,” Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson
“We Don’t Fight Anymore,” Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song
“Buried,” Brandy Clark and Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (Brandy Clark)
“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves)
“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers and Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)
“Last Night.” John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin and Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters (Morgan Wallen)
“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
Best Country Album
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Rustin’ in the Rain, Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson
Best American Roots Performance
“Butterfly,” Jon Batiste
“Heaven Help Us All,” Blind Boys of Alabama
“Inventing the Wheel,” Madison Cunningham
“You Louisiana Man,” Rhiannon Giddens
“Eve Was Black,” Allison Russell – WINNER
Best Americana Performance
“Friendship,” Blind Boys of Alabama
“Help Me Make It Through the Night,” Tyler Childers
“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile – WINNER
“King of Oklahoma,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
“The Returner,” Allison Russell
Best American Roots Song
“Blank Page,” Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, songwriters (The War and Treaty)
“California Sober,” Aaron Allen, William Apostol and Jon Weisberger, songwriters (Billy Strings featuring Willie Nelson)
“Cast Iron Skillet,” Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit) – WINNER
“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark and Michael Pollack, songwriters (Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile)
“The Returner,” Drew Lindsay, JT Nero and Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)
Best Rap Performance
“The Hillbillies,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Love Letter,” Black Thought
“Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage
“Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – WINNER
“Players,” Coi Leray
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage
“Attention,” Doja Cat
“Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage
“All My Life,” Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
“Low,” SZA
Best Rap Song
“Attention,” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini and Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
“Barbie World” from “Barbie the Album,” Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua) – WINNER
“Just Wanna Rock,” Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods and Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
“Rich Flex,” Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule and Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)
“Scientists & Engineers,” Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane)
Best Rap Album
Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage
Michael, Killer Mike – WINNER
Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin
King’s Disease III, Nas
Utopia, Travis Scott
Best R&B Performance
“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown
“Back to Love,” Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley
“ICU,” Coco Jones – WINNER
“How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét
“Kill Bill,” SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown
“Back to Love,” Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley
“ICU,” Coco Jones
“How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét
“Kill Bill,” SZA
Best R&B Song
“Angel,” Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster and Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)
“Back to Love,” Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper and Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR and Alex Isley)
“ICU,” Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba and Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)
”On My Mama,” Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre and Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)
“Snooze,” Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe and Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)
Best R&B Album
Girls Night Out, Babyface
What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe), Coco Jones
Special Occasion, Emily King
Jaguar II, Victoria Monét – WINNER
Clear 2: Soft Life EP, Summer Walker
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Love in Exile, Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
Quality Over Opinion, Louis Cole
SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree, Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
Live at the Piano, Cory Henry
The Omnichord Real Book, Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Pop Solo Performance
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Best Pop Duo-Group Performance
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine” – WINNER
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”
Best Pop Dance Recording
“Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray
“Miracle,” Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding
“Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue
“One in a Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
“Rush,” Troye Sivan
Best Pop Vocal Album
Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
– (Subtract), Ed Sheeran
Midnights, Taylor Swift
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, Liz Callaway
Pieces of Treasure, Rickie Lee Jones
Bewitched, Laufey
Holidays Around the World, Pentatonix
Only the Strong Survive, Bruce Springsteen
Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3, (Various Artists)
Best Latin Pop Album
“La Cuarta Hoja,” Pablo Alborán
“Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” AleMor
“A Ciegas,” Paula Arenas
“La Neta,” Pedro Capó
“Don Juan,” Maluma
“X Mí (Vol. 1),” Gaby Moreno
Best Rock Song
“Angry,” Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Andrew Watt, songwriters (the Rolling Stones)
“Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
“Emotion Sickness,” Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore and Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens of the Stone Age)
“Not Strong Enough,” Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius) – WINNER
“Rescued,” Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Best Rock Album
But Here We Are, Foo Fighters
Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons, Metallica
This Is Why, Paramore
In Times New Roman… Queens of the Stone Age
Best Rock Performance
“Sculptures of Anything Goes,” Arctic Monkeys
“More Than a Love Song,” Black Pumas
“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius – WINNER
“Rescued,” Foo Fighters
“Lux Æterna,” Metallica
Best Metal Performance
“Bad Man,” Disturbed
“Phantom of the Opera,” Ghost
“72 Seasons,” Metallica – WINNER
“Hive Mind,” Slipknot
“Jaded,” Spiritbox
Best Alternative Music Performance
“Belinda Says,” Alvvays
“Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys
“Cool About It,” boygenius
“A&W,” Lana Del Rey
“This Is Why,” Paramore – WINNER
Best Alternative Music Album
The Car, Arctic Monkeys
The Record, boygenius – WINNER
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island, Gorillaz
I Inside the Old Year Dying, PJ Harvey
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Martínez, Cabra
Leche De Tigre, Diamante Eléctrico
Vida Cotidiana, Juanes
De Todas Las Flores, Natalia Lafourcade
EADDA9223, Fito Paez
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited, Queen Sheba
For Your Consideration’24 – The Album, Prentice Powell and Shawn William
Grocery Shopping With My Mother, Kevin Powell
The Light Inside, J. Ivy
When the Poems Do What They Do, Aja Monet
Best Música Urbana Album
Saturno, Rauw Alejandro
Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G
Data, Tainy
Best African Music Performance
“Amapiano,” Asake and Olamide
“City Boys,” Burna Boy
“Unavailable,” Davido featuring Musa Keys
“Rush,” Ayra Starr
“Water,” Tyla – WINNER
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
Barbie, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ludwig Göransson, composer
The Fabelmans, John Williams, composer
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams, composer
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Barbie World” from “Barbie the Album,” Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
“Dance the Night” from “Barbie the Album,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie the Album,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)
“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By,” Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie the Album,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) – WINNER
