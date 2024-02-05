Watch Billie Eilish’s Stirring GRAMMY Performance of “What Was I Made For?”

Billie Eilish took the stage at the 66th Grammy Awards to perform her award-winning hit “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie movie. The song has won numerous awards already, such as a Hollywood Music in Media Award, a Golden Globe, and a handful of state-wide critics awards and international film festival awards.

Eilish gave a stirring performance of her emotional song, which was co-written with her brother Finneas O’Connell. The two have often spoken about their writing process, sharing that they balance each other emotionally and creatively. The performance spoke to the passion Eilish puts into her work, showcasing the time and energy she has contributed to get to where she is now.

Tonight, “What Was I Made For?” is up for a few Grammy awards as well. The song is nominated for Record of the Year, Best Song Written for Visual Media, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video, and Song of the Year. At the GRAMMY pre-show, Eilish and Finneas won the award for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Billie Eilish Performs at the Grammy Awards, Goes Up Against Fellow Musical Powerhouses with “What Was I Made For?” Nominations

Billie Eilish is going up against Jon Batiste, boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Victoria Monét, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift for Record of the Year. For Song of the Year she’s in the company of Lana Del Rey and Dua Lipa, as well as Swift, Rodrigo, SZA, Batiste, and Cyrus. In the Best Pop Solo Performance category, Eilish is up against Doja Cat, Swift, Rodrigo, and Cyrus.

The competition is fierce, and truly everyone is deserving of awards when it comes to the arts. However, there’s only a few who will take trophies home, and we’ll have to wait and see if Billie Eilish is one of them.

Recently, Eilish has expressed having aspirations in film beyond making music. “I would love to direct a movie someday,” she said on the Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast. She and Finneas have written music for films like No Time to Die, and of course Barbie, and Eilish shared how writing for movies is different than writing for herself.

“Finneas and I can write from a prompt – that’s something we really thrive at,” she said. “I love not having to worry about myself and worry about my own life and experiences and feelings. It’s relieving. The actual process of writing is the same, it’s just kind of approaching it differently.”

Featured Image by Amy Sussman/Getty Images