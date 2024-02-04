GRAMMYs 2024 Live Blog: Taylor Swift Eyeing History — Red Carpet Moments, Performances, & Award Winners

The 2024 GRAMMY Awards are officially here. One of the music industry’s most anticipated celebrations of the year will air at 8 p.m. ET on February 4.

Stay tuned for the American Songwriter live blog to keep up to date with everything from pre-show events to red-carpet moments to mind-blowing performances and everything in between.

See. Kacey Musgraves Join the GRAMMYs as a Presenter

Loving this golden day because @KaceyMusgraves is joining us at the #GRAMMYs as a presenter today! ✨



Live from Los Angeles, tune in at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on @CBS and @paramountplus. 🎤 pic.twitter.com/2wpLa7G96W — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 4, 2024

Burna Boy is Ready to Take the Stage by Storm at the 2024 GRAMMYs

Sending you the location! 📍See @BurnaBoy on the #GRAMMYs stage tonight!



The GRAMMY winner is performing at the 66th GRAMMY Awards TONIGHT at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET on @CBS and @paramountplus!



Watch the Premiere Ceremony livestream: https://t.co/mrcUYGldKk pic.twitter.com/IiI6ZSOUMY — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 4, 2024

See Lionel Richie Present at the GRAMMYs 2024 Live Tonight

Easy like Sunday morning, @LionelRichie presents at the #GRAMMYs LIVE! 🎵



Get ready for an incredible night of music TONIGHT, only on @CBS and @paramountplus. 🌟



See the 66th GRAMMYs Presenters: https://t.co/i8dJs4KG2S pic.twitter.com/Wcmgi25RjE — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 4, 2024

Taylor Swift on the Verge of History

2023 was the year of Taylor Swift. Now into February of 2024, Swift's dominance has only strengthened. The superstar singer has an opportunity to make Grammy history on Sunday night. Should Swift's album 'Midnights' take home Album of the Year honors, it would mark a Grammy's record fourth Album of the Year victory for the singer. Taylor Swift's "Album of the Year" nominations:



2009 — "Fearless" (WON)

2013 — "RED"

2015 — "1989" (WON)

2020 — "folklore" (WON)

2021 — "evermore"

2023 — "Midnights" pic.twitter.com/iHXFl7tx2L — lebensevermore (1989 TV) (@fuckit_ilove) January 28, 2024

When & Where to Watch the Red Carpet Ceremony

The red carpet event will begin one hour before the award show, at 7 p.m. ET. The 'E! Countdown to the Red Carpet ' will air on its respective network. Kandi will be a host on the E! Red Carpet Special for the Grammy’s🤩🌎🙌🏾😎 #RHOA #BRAVOTV pic.twitter.com/74qXOAa45c — TeamKandiAlways💋 (@teamkandialways) February 3, 2024

Where to Watch the GRAMMYs 2024 Pre-Show?

The Grammys 2024 pre-show will begin at 3:30 pm ET. Viewers can tune in to the event via live stream at Grammy.com and the Recording Academy's YouTube channel.

Pre-telecast Awards Host & Performers