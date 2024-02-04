GRAMMYs 2024 Live Blog: Taylor Swift Eyeing History — Red Carpet Moments, Performances, & Award Winners

The 2024 GRAMMY Awards are officially here. One of the music industry’s most anticipated celebrations of the year will air at 8 p.m. ET on February 4.
Stay tuned for the American Songwriter live blog to keep up to date with everything from pre-show events to red-carpet moments to mind-blowing performances and everything in between.
Taylor Swift on the Verge of History
2023 was the year of Taylor Swift. Now into February of 2024, Swift's dominance has only strengthened. The superstar singer has an opportunity to make Grammy history on Sunday night.
Should Swift's album 'Midnights' take home Album of the Year honors, it would mark a Grammy's record fourth Album of the Year victory for the singer.
When & Where to Watch the Red Carpet Ceremony
The red carpet event will begin one hour before the award show, at 7 p.m. ET. The 'E! Countdown to the Red Carpet ' will air on its respective network.
Where to Watch the GRAMMYs 2024 Pre-Show?
The Grammys 2024 pre-show will begin at 3:30 pm ET. Viewers can tune in to the event via live stream at Grammy.com and the Recording Academy's YouTube channel.
Pre-telecast Awards Host & Performers
Justin Tranter will serve as the host for the Premiere Ceremony. Tranter is an American songwriter known for writing songs with A-list artists such as Julia Michaels, Gwen Stefani, Justin Bieber, and more.
The following artists will be performing at the Premiere Ceremony:
- Adam Blackstone
- Brandy Clark
- Kirk Franklin
- Robert Glasper
- J. Ivy, Larkin Poe, Pentatonix, Jordin Sparks, Sheila E.
- Bob James
- Laufey
- Terrace Martin
- Harvey Mason
- Gaby Moreno