GRAMMYs 2024 Live Blog: Taylor Swift Eyeing History — Red Carpet Moments, Performances, & Award Winners

The 2024 GRAMMY Awards are officially here. One of the music industry’s most anticipated celebrations of the year will air at 8 p.m. ET on February 4.

Videos by American Songwriter

Stay tuned for the American Songwriter live blog to keep up to date with everything from pre-show events to red-carpet moments to mind-blowing performances and everything in between.

(Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

26 minutes ago / 12:19 PM CST

See. Kacey Musgraves Join the GRAMMYs as a Presenter

1 hour ago / 10:47 AM CST

Burna Boy is Ready to Take the Stage by Storm at the 2024 GRAMMYs

3 hours ago / 8:58 AM CST

See Lionel Richie Present at the GRAMMYs 2024 Live Tonight

4 hours ago / 8:19 AM CST

Taylor Swift on the Verge of History

2023 was the year of Taylor Swift. Now into February of  2024, Swift's dominance has only strengthened. The superstar singer has an opportunity to make Grammy history on Sunday night.

Should Swift's album 'Midnights' take home Album of the Year honors, it would mark a Grammy's record fourth Album of the Year victory for the singer.

4 hours ago / 8:13 AM CST

When & Where to Watch the Red Carpet Ceremony

The red carpet event will begin one hour before the award show, at 7 p.m. ET. The 'E! Countdown to the Red Carpet ' will air on its respective network.

4 hours ago / 8:08 AM CST

Where to Watch the GRAMMYs 2024 Pre-Show?

The Grammys 2024 pre-show will begin at 3:30 pm ET. Viewers can tune in to the event via live stream at Grammy.com and the Recording Academy's YouTube channel.

4 hours ago / 8:03 AM CST

Pre-telecast Awards Host & Performers

Justin Tranter will serve as the host for the Premiere Ceremony. Tranter is an American songwriter known for writing songs with A-list artists such as Julia Michaels, Gwen Stefani, Justin Bieber, and more.

The following artists will be performing at the Premiere Ceremony:

  • Adam Blackstone
  • Brandy Clark
  • Kirk Franklin
  • Robert Glasper
  • J. Ivy, Larkin Poe, Pentatonix, Jordin Sparks, Sheila E.
  • Bob James
  • Laufey
  • Terrace Martin
  • Harvey Mason
  • Gaby Moreno

Leave a Reply

How “Shapes of Things” by The Yardbirds Helped Set a Standard for Other Guitar-Driven Bands

How An Album Inspired by The Loss of a Cherished Girlfriend Launched Prog-Rock Band Marillion to Greater Fame