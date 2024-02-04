Fans are Obsessing Over Lainey Wilson’s “Absolutely Flawless” Look at the 2024 GRAMMYs

Lainey Wilson makes a statement everywhere she goes both with her music and her singular sense of style. Tonight, she’s attending her first Grammy Awards ceremony as a nominee. She turned up the red carpet dressed to the nines wearing a classy suit complete with her signature bell bottom flair.

Wilson took to Twitter ahead of the Grammys broadcast to share her red-carpet look with her fans and followers. The post contained four photos showing off her outfit. She’s sporting a dark suit accented with gold buttons. Her matching cowboy hat and wide bell bottoms completed the look. In short, she showed up and made a statement.

Wilson’s fans loved the look. They took to the replies under the post to let the “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” singer know how they felt.

Fans Love Lainey Wilson’s Red Carpet Look

Wilson’s fans weren’t shy with their compliments. “As always, flawless. Absolutely flawless, Lainey,” one fan commented.

“I love your outfit,” another fan tweeted. “Wishing you much success and lots of hardware,” they added.

“So AMAZINGLY beautiful. Just gorgeous! Blessings and prayers, Lainey,” another of Wilson’s fans tweeted.

“Lainey is simply beautiful and loaded with amazing talent,” another added.

Several other fans stopped by the replies to wish Wilson luck and compliment her outfit. She’s definitely dressed for success.

Wilson Could Win Big

Tonight, Wilson is up for two awards. Her latest record, Bell Bottom Country is up for Best Country Album. Additionally, “Save Me,” her duet with Jelly Roll is up for Best Country Duo/Group performance. These are the first Grammy nominations for the Louisiana native. Later tonight, we’ll know if they’re also her first wins.

