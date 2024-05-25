Grand Opening of Morgan Wallen’s Nashville Bar Delayed: Here’s Why

Having spent only a decade in country music, Morgan Wallen used that time to release hit songs like “Up Down”, “More Than My Hometown”, and “7 Summers.” Besides sharing his love for country music, the singer also received numerous awards while releasing three studio albums. Continuing to expand his stardom, Wallen spent the last few months promoting his new bar, This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen. Hoping to celebrate the grand opening on Memorial Day weekend, it appears that will no longer happen as the singer faces more than legal issues.

Releasing a statement obtained by Billboard, the team behind the new restaurant announced they would postpone the grand opening due to an inspection. “We’re proud of our team who has worked tirelessly to prepare Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen for opening. The ground-up construction of a six-story venue launching with hundreds of team members is a tremendous amount of work and a complex process.” The statement continued, “When we open, we want This Bar to be an exceptional experience for guests. Unfortunately, the process requires more time, and we are not able to open and provide that experience this Memorial Day weekend. Rest assured it will be well worth the wait. We look forward to welcoming guests soon.”

Morgan Wallen Continues To Face Legal Issues Due To Recent Arrest

Besides hoping to have the bar up and running to celebrate Memorial Day, the latest snag is just another hurdle for Wallen. Just a couple of days ago, the council rejected the singer’s plans to hang a 20-foot sign outside the bar. According to Nashville Metro Council member Delishia Porterfield, “I don’t want to see a billboard up with the name of a person who’s throwing chairs off of balconies and who is saying racial slurs.”

While numerous singers have ventured into the restaurant business, Wallen found himself on the wrong side of the law on April 7 when he was arrested for hurling a chair off of a bar owned by Eric Church. Although admitted to the wrongdoing, Wallen continues to face felony charges.

