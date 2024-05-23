Morgan Wallen Flaunts Sold-Out Nissan Stadium Show After Nashville City Council Tells Him “You Don’t Belong in This Town”

Morgan Wallen is seemingly trying to prove to Nashville that he belongs there and, by extension, his 20ft bar sign. After councilmembers voted to reject the sign on his Broadway venue, Morgan Wallen’s This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen, Wallen responded with a photo of his sold-out Nissan Stadium crowd.

Videos by American Songwriter

The proposed sign would be classified as an “aerial encroachment,” meaning that it would hang over the entrance to the bar. This would put it over a city right of way, meaning TC Restaurant Group had to get permission from the Nashville city council.

However, the request was rejected by council members in a 30-3 vote, with four members abstaining. Members spoke out against Wallen and his recent “harmful actions.” In 2021, he was caught on video using a racial slur, and this past April he was arrested in Nashville for throwing a chair from the rooftop of Eric Church’s bar. His felony and misdemeanor charges are currently pending.

[RELATED: Morgan Wallen Has Sign for New Bar Rejected Following “Harmful Actions,” According to Nashville Council]

Did Morgan Wallen Clap Back at Nashville City Council for Rejecting His Bar Sign?

Many city council members spoke out against Morgan Wallen and his actions, such as Delishia Porterfield, who made it clear that she did not approve. “We just voted down a resolution allowing an Aerial Encroachment with Morgan Wallen’s name on it. Yes THAT Morgan Wallen. The one who throws chairs & uses racial slurs. Nope! No thank you. Try that in a small town….better yet….don’t try it all, she tweeted.

Councilmember Jordan Huffman also spoke out against Wallen during the meeting. “Number one, Mr. Wallen is a fellow East Tennessean. He gives all of us a bad name. His comments are hateful, his actions are harmful, and you don’t belong in this town as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “I’m tired of this city bending over to just make anybody happy that makes a comment that they want to. We continue to go down this road. I encourage my colleagues to vote against this.”

Meanwhile, Morgan Wallen posted a photo on his Instagram stories of his sold-out Nashville show from early May. He did not include any other comment, but tagged Nashville in the photo. Allegedly, this could be a response to the city council stating that Wallen doesn’t belong in Nashville. However, there is currently no confirmation that this was Wallen’s intent.

Featured Image by Jason Davis/Getty Images