Morgan Wallen Has Sign for New Bar Rejected Following “Harmful Actions,” According to Nashville Council

Morgan Wallen‘s This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen is set to open on Broadway this Memorial Day weekend, but it will have to be without its 20-foot nametag. A proposed sign for the outside of the venue has been rejected by Nashville councilmembers, citing his “harmful actions.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Wallen was caught on video saying a racial slur in 2021, and this past April was arrested for throwing a chair from the rooftop of Eric Church’s bar, Chief’s. His felony and misdemeanor charges are currently pending as he awaits his day in court.

“I don’t want to see a billboard up with the name of a person who’s throwing chairs off of balconies and who is saying racial slurs,” said At-Large councilmember Delishia Porterfield, per a report from The Tennessean.

The council voted 30-3 to reject the sign’s construction, while four councilmembers abstained. The bar is located adjacent to the Ryman Auditorium at 107 Fourth Avenue North. It is six stories, with six bars, three stages, and a rooftop. The project is in collaboration with TC Restaurant Group, which is also working on Lainey Wilson’s bar.

[RELATED: Morgan Wallen ACM Awards Troll Sends Social Media into a Tailspin]

Morgan Wallen’s Bar to Open on Broadway, TC Restaurant Group Also Working with Lainey Wilson

Another celebrity bar is coming to Nashville’s Honky Tonk Highway. Lainey Wilson recently announced that she’ll be opening her own venue, called Bell Bottoms Up Bar. It will be located in the building where the now-defunct Florida Georgia Line opened their FGL House in 2017.

“I’m so excited to announce my Bell Bottoms Up Bar, which will open later this summer in the heart of country music city,” Wilson wrote on social media earlier in May. “I can’t wait for all my Wild Horses to get to experience my home away from home.”

Wilson joins Miranda Lambert as the only celebrity women to own bars on Broadway. She is working with TC Restaurant Group, which also manages Lambert’s, Luke Bryan’s, and Jason Aldean’s bars, as well as Morgan Wallen’s forthcoming venue. According to Wilson’s announcement, the bar will hopefully open sometime this summer.

Featured Image by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI