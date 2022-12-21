Greta Van Fleet’s Third Album Is “Nearing Completion”

Rock outfit Greta Van Fleet has revealed that their highly-anticipated third album is near.

The foursome offered an update on the follow-up to their 2021 release, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, in conversation with Heavy Consequence. “We are wrapping it up as we speak,” explained drummer Danny Wagner. “It’s nearing completion, and we’re very excited about it.”

“It’s conceptually going back to almost the days in the garage, with the raw energy of the sound,” added bandmate Sam Kiszka, elaborating on their new old sound. “But expanding on that because we’re the best musicians we’ve ever been.”

He reaffirmed the comments he made in an interview earlier this year on Consequence’s Kyle Meredith With … podcast. “It’s like the whole concept of going back almost to the roots of what we did, kind of bringing our heads back to that garage time,” Kiszka said on the podcast. “And not spending all this time making it perfect. But just capturing what’s going on and … making it exciting and raw and energetic.”

Scant details have been given about the upcoming album, just that its release date could be sooner rather than later. Along with having an album in the making, Greta Van Fleet’s 2022 has been a hectic year for the band with an even crazier 2023 in the works.

In October, the band was forced to postpone the final few dates of their North American tour as their frontman recovered from a ruptured eardrum.

“I think I need a period of time for more healing,” Josh Kiszka said in a video to fans. “This year has been an extremely humbling experience. I can’t begin to thank all of you enough for your seemingly endless support and understanding.”

The rescheduled dates have been set for the spring of 2023 before the rock quartet embarks on a stint of supporting shows for Metallica’s 2023-2024 World Tour.

Photo: Alysse Gafkjen / Sacks & Co.