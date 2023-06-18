Clown Drops Out of Slipknot Tour Due to Wife’s “Medical Situation”

Shawn Crahan, best known to Slipknot fans as Clown, has dropped out of the band’s remaining European tour and festival dates this month, citing his wife’s “medical situation.”

The masked metal band’s percussionist and founding member shared the news with fans on social media on Sunday (June 18). “Unfortunately I had to return back home to be with my wife due to her medical situation,” he wrote on the band’s official Twitter account, not going into detail about his spouse’s ailment. “Thank you for the overwhelming support for the few shows I was able to make. I’m so sorry for missing the remainder of these shows, I was really looking forward to being there. As always, I’m so gracious for your overwhelming support for our family.”

In the statement, he alluded to rejoining the group for a handful of dates in July, like their impending festival appearances at Wisconsin’s Rock Fest on July 14 and Ohio’s Inkcarceration Festival on July 16. “See you soon and hail Slipknot,” he signed off.

Hello to all of our fans. Unfortunately I had to return back home to be with my wife due to her medical situation. Thank you for the overwhelming support for the few shows I was able to make. I’m so sorry for missing the remainder of these shows, I was really looking forward to… pic.twitter.com/z28Uep2BLN — Slipknot (@slipknot) June 18, 2023

The musician also sat out of a number of Slipknot gigs earlier this month due to his wife’s health.

“I would like to take a moment to tell everyone that I’m back home supporting my wife through some health issues, and I’ll be back on the road as soon as I can,” he wrote in a social media post in early June. “We’ve been through this before and as always, we appreciate the love and support.”

The band is currently on tour in support of their seventh studio album, The End, So Far, which was released in September of last year. The album was initially subject to a flurry of rumors surrounding the lifespan of the long-running heavy metal outfit.

Fans speculated that the album’s title referenced the beginning of the end of the band’s near 30-year career. However, in an interview on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor denied the breakup rumors.

(Photo by Alexander Gay / Courtesy of Elektra)