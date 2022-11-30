Greta Van Fleet Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates Following Frontman’s Ruptured Ear Drum

Following their frontman, Josh Kiszka’s, ruptured ear drum recovery, rock outfit Greta Van Fleet has rescheduled their postponed Dreams in Gold shows for spring 2023.

“We are pleased to finally share the new dates for the rescheduled Dreams In Gold concerts in North America,” the band shared with fans on social media with the new dates. “We appreciate your patience as we navigated logistics and can’t wait to see you again soon.”

The band first announced the injury on social media this past October, alerting their fans that the Raleigh, Greenville, and Jacksonville dates would be rescheduled. Attempting to power through the following few dates, the band ultimately postponed the remainder of their November shows.

Kiszka told fans of the news in a video message, saying “The last time I spoke with you, I had asked for your understanding; I was dealing with a ruptured eardrum. Unfortunately, while the eardrum continues to heal, it also has continued to cause me a great deal of physical pain, which has made it very difficult to perform.

“I think I need a period of time for more healing,” he continued, regretfully postponing more dates. “This year has been an extremely humbling experience. I can’t begin to thank all of you enough for your seemingly endless support and understanding.”

After rest and recovery, the band’s Dreams in Gold Tour will pick up on Dec. 9 in Atlantic City and will come to a close on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles. See the list of rescheduled dates, below.

Mar. 6 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Mar. 8 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino

Mar. 10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Mar. 12 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Mar. 13 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Mar. 20 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena

Mar. 21 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

Mar. 24 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Mar. 28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

