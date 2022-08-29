Craig Morgan Reveals Deluxe Edition of ‘God, Family, Country’

Craig Morgan is set to release a deluxe edition of his 2020 album, God, Family, Country, on Nov. 11.

Featuring four previously unreleased tracks, including his newest single, “How You Make A Man,” the album is riddled with wisdom and delivers hard-hitting messages. Songs play like sage advice from the multi-faceted entertainer as his iconic voice illustrates life’s triumphs and tribulations.

In support of the deluxe release, the God, Family, Country Tour 2022 kicks off this Fall, and the album’s Veterans Day release coincides with a special headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium.

The tour will follow closely on the heels of his much-anticipated personal memoir — God, Family, Country — scheduled for release on Sept. 27. Written with Jim DeFelice, No.1 New York Times bestselling co-author of American Sniper, God, Family Country is an intimate look at Morgan’s life, detailing the singer’s road to success —from humble beginnings to years of elite military service to country music stardom.

Over a 20-year career, the “Redneck Yacht Club” artist has made a name for himself as one of country music’s best-loved artists, a celebrated TV personality, and a patriotic Army veteran. Signature hits, including “Bonfire,” “Almost Home,” “International Harvester,” and “That’s What I Love About Sunday,” have graced many a Billboard chart and have entertained massive crowds for years.

TRACK LIST:

1. “The Father, My Son, and The Holy Ghost” (Craig Morgan)



2. “Soldier” (Gavin DeGraw)



3. “Going Out Like This” (Craig Morgan, Michael Rogers, Korey Hunt, Sam Banks)



4. “Whiskey” (Anthony Smith, Sarah Beth Terry)



5. “Sippin’ on The Simple Life” (Craig Morgan, Michael Rogers, Justin Wright, Andrew Yacovone)



6. “God, Family and Country” (Craig Morgan, Craig Morris, Lance McDaniel)



7. “That’s What I Love About Sunday” (Adam Dorsey, Mark Narmore)



8. “My Kind of Woman” (Craig Morgan, Phil O’Donnell, Jason Sellers)



9. “Almost Home” (Craig Morgan, Kerry Kurt Phillips)



10. “Lotta Man (In That Little Boy)” (Craig Morgan, Phil O’Donnell, Tim Owens)



11. “Sounds Like Home” (Craig Morgan, Wade Kirby, Styles Haury, Phil O’Donnell) *



12. “Ask Him” (Craig Morgan, Sam Banks, Wil Nance, Andy Austin) *



13. “How You Make A Man” (Megan Conner, Skip Black, Michael Walton) *



14. “I May Drink A Little” (Craig Morgan, Phil O’Donnell) *

* previously unreleased songs

Photo by Nate Griffin / Monarch Publicity