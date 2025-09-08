Guitarist for Popular Rock Band Trashes MTV VMAs’ Ozzy Osbourne Tribute: “Nail in the Coffin of Rock ‘N’ Roll”

On Sunday, the MTV VMAs honored the careers of stars like Mariah Carey, Ricky Martin, and even Busta Rhymes. But the night featured a special tribute to the legendary career of Ozzy Osbourne. Known for propelling heavy metal into the spotlight alongside Black Sabbath, Yungblud, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry offered viewers a tribute that became a historic moment in MTV history. But while covering hits like “Mama, I’m Coming Home” and “Changes”, the Darkness’ Dan Hawkins offered an unpopular opinion when he completely demolished the performance as “cynical, nauseating” and “s***.”

Starting out the tribute by himself, Yungblud eventually welcomed Perry and Tyler to the stage to end the tribute with “Mama, I’m Coming Home.” While fans in attendance soaked up every moment, Ariana Grande appeared speechless as she watched the tribute. But when sharing a snippet of the performance, Hawkins wrote, “What a bunch of bellends.”

Fans Don’t Agree With Dan Hawkins’ Opinion On Ozzy Osbourne Tribute

For those wondering exactly what a bellend was, the Cambridge English Dictionary defined it as “stupid or annoying man.” But it was also used to describe the glans or head of the phallus.

Hawkins’ opinion on the tribute didn’t stop there as he added in the caption, “Another nail in the coffin of rock n roll. Cynical, nauseating and more importantly; s**t.”

Although Tyler and Yungblud took part in Ozzy’s final performance at the Back to the Beginning concert, Hawkins didn’t see it as a way to honor the icon’s career but their own. “Makes me sick how people jump on this shit to further their own careers.” He ended his criticism with a hashtag that clearly showcased his disdain for the tribute and performers.

While some fans agreed with Hawkins, many lashed out at the singer for criticizing a moment surrounding their love for Ozzy. “I don’t understand what pisses you off here. All of these dudes performed with & for Ozzy at his Back to the Beginning concert and are friends of his which the family asked them to perform as the VMAs wanted to honor Ozzy and his legacy! I love you, dude, but I don’t get it!”

Love it or hate it, the performance proved Ozzy’s legacy still sparks passion – and plenty of controversy.

